Thailand Colocation Data Center Portfolio Analysis 2024: Retail Colocation Pricing, Current IT Load Capacity, and Future Capacity Additions 2024-2028

Dublin, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thailand Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The upcoming data center capacity in Thailand is projected to exceed 230 MW on full build, nearly doubling the country's current existing capacity. This significant expansion reflects the increasing demand for data infrastructure within Thailand.

Bangkok, Chon Buri, and Saraburi currently dominate the existing data center capacity in Thailand, serving as key hubs for the country's data services. Approximately 60% of the upcoming data center capacity is concentrated in Chon Buri, highlighting its strategic importance as a primary location for data center development in Thailand.

Emerging data center locations continue to include Bangkok, Chon Buri, and Saraburi, indicating ongoing investments and developments in these key areas. This growth and expansion in data center capacity underscore Thailand's commitment to enhancing its digital infrastructure to meet rising data demands.

This database (Excel) product covers the Thailand data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 32 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 12 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Bangkok, Chon Buri, Pathum Thani and Saraburi

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2023)

Future capacity additions (2024-2028)

Retail Colocation Pricing: Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:

Existing Data Centers (32 Facilities):

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name, i.e., (Banga Data Center or Genesis Data Center.)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (12 Facilities):

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

Target Audience:

Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and government agencies

Key Topics Covered:



1. About the Database



2. Scope & Assumptions



3. Definitions



4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility



5. Existing Data Center Database



6. Upcoming Data Center Facility



7. Existing Vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)



8. Colocation Pricing



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

AIMS Data Centre

AIS Business (CSL)

AIS-Singtel and Gulf Energy

Bridge Data Centres (WHA)

CAT Telecom

CtrlS Datacenters + National Telecom

Edge Centres

Empyrion DC

Etix Everywhere (Genesis Data Center)

Evolution Data Centres + Central Pattana

Fujitsu

Internet Thailand

Korea Telecom - Jasmine Group

Nautilus Data Technologies + Raimon Land

NTT DATA

OneAsia Network

Pacific Internet

Poren Internet

SC Zeus Data Centers

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC) + Frasers Property Thailand

SUPERNAP Thailand

TCC Technology

Telehouse (KDDI)

True IDC

United Information Highway (UIH)

WHA

YTL Data Center Holdings

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cccuy7

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.