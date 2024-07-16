Asensus Surgical Announces LKH-Universitätsklinikum Graz Hospital in Austria to Initiate Senhance Surgery Program

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE American: ASXC), a medical device company that is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and patient, announced that LKH-Universitätsklinikum Graz in Austria has entered into an agreement to lease and utilize a Senhance® Surgical System.

LKH-Universitätsklinikum Graz is a renowned healthcare institution known for its expertise in minimally invasive pediatric and adolescent surgery. This hospital will be the 7th pediatric-focused site to utilize the state-of-the-art Senhance Surgical System using 3mm and 5mm instruments for a variety of minimally invasive procedures.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with LKH-Universitätsklinikum Graz for the initiation of our Senhance Surgical System clinical program,” said Anthony Fernando, Asensus Surgical President and CEO. “This collaboration demonstrates our commitment to expanding the adoption of our innovative surgical platform to benefit patients and healthcare providers around the world.”

"We are excited to partner with Asensus Surgical and incorporate the Senhance Surgical System into our clinical practice," said Professor Holger Till, Head of the Department of Pediatric and Adolescent Surgery at LKH-Universitätsklinikum Graz. "The Senhance System is the first platform to offer 3mm instruments. These small instruments have the potential to enhance surgical outcomes for our young patients, and we look forward to advancing the field of pediatric and adolescent surgery with this cutting-edge platform.”

The Senhance Surgical System is being recognized as an advanced robotic option for pediatric procedures

About LKH-Universitätsklinikum Graz



LKH-Universitätsklinikum Graz is a leading healthcare institution located in Graz, Austria, with a reputation for excellence in medical care, research, and education. The hospital is affiliated with the Medical University of Graz and serves as a prominent center for healthcare delivery, innovation, and academic excellence in the region. LKH-Universitätsklinikum Graz has a comprehensive Department of Pediatric and Adolescent Surgery specializing in providing surgical care for infants, children, and adolescents with a wide range of conditions. The highly skilled and experienced team of surgeons utilizes advanced surgical techniques and state-of-the-art technology to deliver exceptional care and optimize patient outcomes. As a leading institution in Austria, LKH-Universitätsklinikum Graz is committed to advancing the field of pediatric and adolescent surgery through continuous research, innovation, and collaboration with global partners. The hospital is dedicated to providing the highest standard of care to its patients, while also serving as a center for education and training for the next generation of healthcare professionals. With a strong focus on patient-centric care, cutting-edge technology, and interdisciplinary collaboration, LKH-Universitätsklinikum Graz strives to improve the health and well-being of its patients, contribute to scientific advancement, and shape the future of healthcare in Austria and beyond.

About Asensus Surgical, Inc.

Asensus Surgical is revolutionizing surgery with the first intra-operative Augmented Intelligence technology approved for use in operating rooms around the world. Recognized as an award-winning leader in digital technology, Asensus is committed to making surgery more accessible and predictable while delivering consistently superior outcomes. The Company’s novel approach to digitizing laparoscopy has led to system placements globally. Led by engineers, medical professionals, and industry luminaries, Asensus is powered by human ingenuity and driven by collaboration. To learn more about Asensus, visit www.asensus.com.

Follow Asensus

Forward-Looking Statements

INVESTOR CONTACT:

MEDIA CONTACT:

