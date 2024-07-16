Procap officially announced the launch of System R – another innovative and revolutionary gaming product

Singapore, Singapore, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



During the recently global business partners summit in Phnom Penh, Cambodia which was held from 6-10th July 2024, the management of Procap announced the official launch of its latest product – System R.

After months of meticulous planning, thousand of hours of trials, data analysis and simulations, Procap is ready to launch another innovative product that will once again take the gaming and capital protection industry by storm. The new product will further cement Procap as the undisputed leader in providing innovation products and services that catered to the ever changing economic landscape driven and influenced by the proliferation of the internet and wide adoption of blockchain technology.

More than 200 business leaders and partners were able to understand and appreciate the modus operandi of System R. They experienced firsthand how System R will be able to create sustainable and profitable returns for all stakeholders. They marvelled at the powerful algorithm and logic that defined System R.

By launching System R, Procap has once again demonstrated to the whole world that we are a forward-looking organisation that will never rest on our laurels and will always seize every opportunities to provide more innovative and creative products or services to serve the Internet and blockchain-era.

At the end of the summit, all the business leaders and partners were extremely excited about the imminent launching of System R. They were confident that with System R, Procap now have 3 state-of-the-art products namely System 7, Digital Assets Protection and System R that will cater to the whole spectrum of stakeholders who require innovative, reliable, sustainable and profitable solutions to protect and grow their wealth.

About Procap

ProCap, a technology-empowered, innovative financial services provider, is the pioneer of Capital Protection. The company is built on the basis of risk management in prediction games; and selected trading instruments on exchanges.

By following the ProCap Formula, clients can enjoy stable returns daily by making the correct predictions; without worrying about making the wrong predictions and incurring any financial losses.

As the industry transits through consolidation and technological disruptions, ProCap’s avant-garde operating model is poised to provide the most competitive and cost-effective insurance products tailored to our clients’ ever evolving needs. The amalgamation of ProCap, Policyholders and Gaming Operators seamlessly is an industry first with the company having tremendous growth potential to carve out a niche for itself with this revolutionary business model.



