Giyani Secures Surface Rights for K.Hill Project and Solar Farm

TORONTO, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Giyani Metals Corp. (TSXV:EMM, GR:A2DUU8) ("Giyani" or the "Company"), developer of the K.Hill Battery-Grade Manganese Project in Botswana ("K.Hill" or “the Project”), is pleased to announce that the Company has secured 25-year surface rights leases for both the K.Hill project area and the planned solar farm site.

Giyani has secured surface right leases ( “Surface Rights” ) totalling approximately 1,010 hectares covering the K.Hill project area and the location of the planned solar farm from the Ngwaketse Land Board (the “Land Board” ) in the southern district of Botswana.

) totalling approximately 1,010 hectares covering the K.Hill project area and the location of the planned solar farm from the Ngwaketse Land Board (the ) in the southern district of Botswana. The Surface Rights give Giyani the exclusive right to develop on the sites and to access sub-surface water over the 25-year period. The leases are renewable for an additional 25-years.

Securing the Surface Rights for the solar power site is a key component of Giyani’s strategy to be a low carbon producer of Battery Grade Manganese. The anticipated addition of solar power will help to reduce the CO 2 footprint of the Project, and will be reflected in the ongoing Definitive Feasibility Study (“ DFS ”) (see news release dated June 4, 2024) which is expected to be completed in Q2 2025.

footprint of the Project, and will be reflected in the ongoing Definitive Feasibility Study (“ ”) (see news release dated June 4, 2024) which is expected to be completed in Q2 2025. Giyani has applied for the Project’s Mining Licence as well as Special Economic Zone status for the processing plant, which are both important Project milestones. The Company will update on the progress of these applications in due course.

Danny Keating, President and CEO of the Company, commented:

“I wish to thank the Ngwaketse Land Board in Kanye and the Ministry of Lands, Water and Sanitation for their work in awarding the land rights and for their support throughout this efficient process. The speed with which this process was concluded is testament to the professional systems in place in country and endorses Botswana’s ranking as the premier mining investment jurisdiction in Africa.

The efficiency of Botswana’s regulatory process compared to other global jurisdictions will allow Giyani to remain at the forefront of the battery grade manganese industry, as we move rapidly to delivering the DFS and battery-grade manganese production from the Demo Plant.

The receipt of the Surface Rights is an important milestone for the Project and a clear sign that Giyani is maintaining momentum in the development of this vital critical minerals project.”

Surface Rights Secured

Giyani has secured Surface Rights for approximately 1,010 hectares of land from the Government of Botswana for its proposed processing and mining activities and solar farm through long-term leases.

Giyani has now signed lease agreements with the Ngwaketse Land Board for 25-year terms, renewable for an additional 25 years on five years notice of renewal prior to expiry of the initial term.

An annual fee of approximately C$60,000 is required to be paid in respect to the land leases granted under the Tribal Land Act and the regulated fee structure. This practice is standard for land leases or grants in Botswana. The Land Board granted leases to the Company which were duly registered with the national Deeds Office.

About Giyani

Giyani is focussed on becoming the dominant western-world producer of sustainable, low carbon high purity battery grade manganese for the electric vehicle (“EV”) industry. The Company has developed a proprietary hydrometallurgical process to produce High Purity Manganese Sulphate Monohydrate (“HPMSM”), a lithium-ion battery (“LIB”) cathode precursor material critical for EVs.

The Company has secured US$26m in financing from two strategic partners, ARCH Sustainable Resources Fund LP and the Industrial Development Corporation of South Africa, as it aims to progress the K.Hill battery-grade manganese project in Botswana to construction by building and operating the Demo Plant and completing a Definitive Feasibility Study by H1 2025.

Additional information and corporate documents may be found on www.sedarplus.ca and on Giyani Metals Corp. website at https://giyanimetals.com/ .

