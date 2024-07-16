AC Immune Showcasing its Novel Morphomer-Antibody Drug Conjugate (morADC) Platform for the Treatment of Neurodegenerative Diseases at AAIC 2024

Three oral presentations at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference (AAIC 2024), including talks on morADC, ACI-24.060, and ACI-19626





Lausanne, Switzerland, July 16, 2024 – AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering precision medicine for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced three oral presentations highlighting its precision medicine pipeline at the annual Alzheimer’s Association International Conference (AAIC 2024), taking place in Philadelphia, PA, on July 28 - August 1, 2024.

Presentation details (all times are EDT)

Discovery and preclinical development of [18F]ACI-19626, a first-in-class TDP-43-PET tracer

Date: Monday, July 29, 2024 | 2:50 PM – 3:00 PM

Location: Hall A - Pennsylvania Convention Center

Presenter: Tamara Seredenina, PhD (AC Immune)

Active immunotherapy, ACI-24.060, induces anti-Abeta antibodies with binding profiles mirroring clinically validated monoclonal antibodies

Date: Tuesday, July 30, 2024 | 9:40 AM – 9:50 PM

Location: 201 ABC - Pennsylvania Convention Center

Presenter: Emma Fiorini, PhD (AC Immune)

A new class of neurodegenerative disease-fighting drugs: morADC (Morphomer®- Antibody Drug Conjugates)

Date: Wednesday, July 31, 2024 | 8:07 AM – 8:14 AM

Location: 118 ABC - Pennsylvania Convention Center

Presenter: Madiha Derouazi, PhD (AC Immune)

Poster details

#18 Comparative analysis of clinical endpoint progression rates in sporadic Alzheimer’s disease and Down Syndrome-related Alzheimer’s disease

Date: Tuesday, July 30, 2024 | 8:00 AM – 4:15 PM

Location: Exhibit Hall - Pennsylvania Convention Center

Presenter: Michael Rafii, MD, PhD (Alzheimer's Therapeutic Research Institute, University of Southern California, San Diego, CA, USA)

About AC Immune SA

AC Immune SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company and a global leader in precision medicine for neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and NeuroOrphan indications driven by misfolded proteins. The Company’s two clinically validated technology platforms, SupraAntigen® and Morphomer®, fuel its broad and diversified pipeline of first- and best-in-class assets, which currently features sixteen therapeutic and diagnostic programs, five of which are currently in Phase 2 clinical trials and one of which is in Phase 3. AC Immune has a strong track record of securing strategic partnerships with leading global pharmaceutical companies, resulting in substantial non-dilutive funding in potential milestone payments plus royalties.

SupraAntigen® is a registered trademark of AC Immune SA in the following territories: AU, EU, CH, GB, JP, RU, SG and USA. Morphomer® is a registered trademark of AC Immune SA in CN, CH, GB, JP, KR, NO and RU.

The information on our website and any other websites referenced herein is expressly not incorporated by reference into, and does not constitute a part of, this press release.

