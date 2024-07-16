Bombardier Completes Installation of Solar Panels at London Biggin Hill Service Centre to Power More of its Operations with Renewable Energy, Proactively Continues to Reduce its Environmental Footprint

Addition of solar panels at the facility builds on Bombardier’s industry leadership to promote sustainable practices and ongoing commitment to reduce the energy consumption at its worldwide service facilities

Installation of more than 3,000 solar panels at the nearly 250,000 sq. ft. London Biggin Hill facility to provide up to 32% of the service centre’s total energy demand from an on-site renewable source

New PV solar panel system will generate more than 1.133 million kWh, lowering annual carbon emissions by up to 252 tons

MONTRÉAL, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier announced today that more than 3,000 solar panels have been installed on the roof of Bombardier’s London Biggin Hill Service Centre located at the London Biggin Hill Airport, underscoring its commitment to promote sustainable practices within the aviation industry and to reduce its energy consumption at its worldwide facilities.

The recently completed project was developed in collaboration with Zestec Renewable Energy, a funder, developer and asset manager of renewable solutions and part of the Octopus Energy group. The new PV solar panels will generate more than 1.133 million kWh, lowering the annual carbon emissions by up to 252 tons and providing up to 32% of the facility’s total energy demand from an on-site renewable source.

“At Bombardier, we are actively committed to ensuring that we are making aviation more sustainable and this includes the design and implementation of sustainability-related projects in our service facilities around the world,” said Paul Sislian, Executive Vice President, Aftermarket Service & Strategy. “This recent installation is aligned with our company’s objective to manufacture and service aircraft with the smallest possible environmental impact and demonstrates our company’s commitment to lead the way to a greener industry.”

Bombardier’s expanded London Biggin Hill Service Centre nears 250,000 square feet and provides customers with complete heavy maintenance capabilities. It is fully equipped to perform scheduled and unscheduled maintenance, modifications and avionics installations for Bombardier Learjet, Challenger and Global aircraft.

The addition of the solar panels at the London Biggin Hill Service Centre is just the latest example of Bombardier’s ongoing commitment to building and enhancing its service facilities through a sustainable lens. Another example is Bombardier’s Singapore Service Centre. Located at the growing Seletar Aerospace Park in Singapore, the 290,000 sq. ft. facility was built with sustainability at its core. The LEED Silver certified service centre includes new solar panel installations, electric vehicle charging and Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) capability.

Bombardier’s sustainability commitment extends far beyond its worldwide service centre development. The company is actively seeking new environmentally conscious solutions and is committed to ensuring a 25% reduction of greenhouse gas emissions by 2025 relative to 2019 levels. Since 2023, Bombardier has also been covering the totality of its flight operations with a sustainable aviation fuel blend using a Book-and-Claim system and has become the only business jet OEM to publicly disclose the environmental impact of its entire product portfolio through the publication of Environmental Product Declarations (EPD) for all its in-production aircraft.

Finally, the company’s revolutionary EcoJet research project initiated over 15 years ago and currently exploring the blended-wing-body aircraft configuration targets to reduce business jets CO 2 emissions by up to 50% compared to the current aircraft generation through significant aerodynamics, propulsions and other enhancements.

About Bombardier

At Bombardier (BBD-B.TO), we design, build, modify and maintain the world’s best-performing aircraft for the world’s most discerning people and businesses, governments and militaries. That means not simply exceeding standards but understanding customers well enough to anticipate their unspoken needs.

For them, we are committed to pioneering the future of aviation—innovating to make flying more reliable, efficient and sustainable. And we are passionate about delivering unrivaled craftsmanship and care, giving our customers greater confidence and the elevated experience they deserve and expect. Because people who shape the world will always need the most productive and responsible ways to move through it.

Bombardier customers operate a fleet of approximately 5,000 aircraft, supported by a vast network of Bombardier team members worldwide and 10 service facilities across six countries. Bombardier’s performance-leading jets are proudly manufactured in aerostructure, assembly and completion facilities in Canada, the United States and Mexico.

For Information

For corporate news and information, including Bombardier’s Environmental, Social and Governance report, as well as the company’s plans to cover all its flight operations with a Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) blend utilizing the Book and Claim system visit bombardier.com.

Learn more about Bombardier’s industry-leading products and customer service network at businessaircraft.bombardier.com. Follow us on X @Bombardier.

