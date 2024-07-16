Taiwan’s Emergence as Asia’s Web3 Hub, ABS2024 Features Joseph Gordon Levitt in Taipei

Taipei, Taiwan, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABS2024, a landmark technology summit powered by BlockTempo, will focus on Blockchain, AI, and the Future of Governance. The summit is set to take place from August 6-8 at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center and will host several major conferences, including Web3 Game Con, the world’s premier Web3 gaming event hosted by GEDA, The Open Summit, the largest TON summit of the summer, and the Plurality Summit, where participants will engage in critical discussions on topics such as decentralized society, digital democracy, and the future of distributed power.









Taiwan as Asia’s Web3 Hub

Taiwan has long been at the forefront of technology discussions. Recently, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang described the vibrant island as one of the most important places in the world for being the center of the AI and computing revolution. These technological advancements are bolstered by an open and collaborative policy for Web3 builders and founders. In 2023, stablecoin issuer Circle partnered with Taiwan FamilyMart and BitoGroup to introduce a “Points-to-Crypto” service, democratizing access to cryptocurrencies.

Highlighting Taiwan’s position as a Web3 hub, Stan Shih, Co-Founder of ACER, a world-renowned leader in the ICT industry, will speak on digital art and digital assets at ABS2024. He will be sharing how he envisions bringing Taiwan into the future through digital creativity and the arts. ASUS Metaverse, a pioneering company collaborating with top-tier global partners to build transformative Web 3 ecosystems, will have a large area at the ABS2024 exhibition center to showcase their latest Web3 innovations.

Adding to Taiwan's technological momentum, a key highlight at ABS2024 will be the announcement of the Blockchain Roadmap by Far Eastern International Bank, one of Taiwan's leading financial institutions. This roadmap, set to be unveiled on the ABS2024 Mainstage on August 8, will emphasize Taiwan’s pivotal role in tech and finance innovations. Jacklyn Tsai, Honorary Chairwoman of Taiwan FinTech Association will speak on developments in finance.

"Through public-private cooperation, we have made significant strides in regulation while nurturing top-tier technical talent and the crypto industry," said Ju Chun Ko, Legislator of Taiwan’s Legislative Yuan. "This represents our ability to maintain a leading international role, not only as a global center for semiconductors and AI but also in advancing decentralization in the Web3 era. Taiwan is the heart of Asia’s blockchain industry."

A Global Magnet for Technology Talent

ABS2024 underscores Taiwan’s emergence as a global hub for technology talent and innovation.

ABS2024 features a distinguished lineup of keynote speakers and panelists, including:

Vitalik Buterin, the founder of Ethereum

Audrey Tang, Taiwan's first Digital Minister

Glen Weyl, first author of ⿻Plurality.net and founder of Plurality Institute

Hester Pierce, Commissioner U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

Steve Yun, TON Foundation President

Lily Liu, Solana Foundation President

Song Hongbing, author of Currency Wars

Abighya Anand, the world-renowned Vedic Astrologer

Joseph Gordon-Levitt, ‘500 Days of Summer’ and ‘Inception’ actor

Ray Chan, Founder of Memeland and 9GAG

Scott Moore, co-founder of Gitcoin

Paul Grewal, Chief Legal Officer of Coinbase

David Yu, co-founder and CEO of VeVe

Samson Mow, CEO of JAN3

Jeff Ren, OKX Ventures Partner

Dr. Tomicah Tillemann, CEO of Project Liberty

Doris Yi Hsin Wang, Chairman of Taiwan Accounting Research and Development Foundation (ARDF)

David Mak, CEO of Catizen

Claudia Lopez, Former Mayor of Bogotá.

The list of speakers are featured on the ABS2024 website.

This significant gathering reflects the growing global interest in Taiwan as a leading center for Web3 Innovation.

About ABS

ABS is an annual technology event that brings together leading experts, innovators and policymakers from AI, Blockchain, and Sustainability. Hosted in the vibrant city of Taipei, the event serves as a platform to foster collaboration, knowledge sharing, and networking among key players ranging from Fortune 500 companies to start-ups in the rapidly evolving global blockchain ecosystem. Asia Blockchain Summit attracts over 15,000 attendees from 65+ countries each year.

About BlockTempo



BlockTempo is the most influential blockchain media outlet in the Chinese market and the host of ABS since 2018. BlockTempo’s focus is on eliminating information and resource gaps between Taiwan and the world by offering international tech, startup, industrial, and investment news, and live-stream content.

