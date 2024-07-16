European Office Furniture Market Report 2024: Demand Drivers, Values, Price Trends, Production, Consumption, Imports, and Exports 2018-2023 & 2024-2025

Dublin, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The European Market for Office Furniture" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report offers an extensive analysis of the office furniture sector in Europe across 30 countries, through the historical series of key indicators and market prospects, delving into the performance of the leading manufacturers, the product categories and the distribution channels.

The European market for office furniture exceeds a value of EUR 9 billion, re-aligning substantially to pre-pandemic levels. Recovery has been conditioned by rising prices, meaning that growth in volumes remained subdued in the last five years.

The office environment is experiencing a structural transformation process and real estate portfolios have become more fluid and multi-format. Corporate customers remain the main target for manufacturers, followed by small businesses and government offices. However, fast development has been registered by office-related destinations, especially Education and Contract. Home office, which has been declining since the peak of the pandemic, today shows a market value more than double that five years ago.

MARKET EVOLUTION AND FIGURES BY COUNTRY

The report provides office furniture demand drivers, production and price trends, macroeconomic indicators, workforce statistics, and 2018-2023 values of office furniture production, consumption, imports, and exports and 2024 and 2025 office furniture consumption forecasts for Europe as a whole and by country.

The international trade of office furniture is thoroughly examined, providing a breakdown of European office furniture imports and exports by country and product type (office furniture and office seating), alongside key trading partners.

COMPETITION: KEY PLAYERS IN THE EUROPEAN OFFICE FURNITURE SECTOR

The study presents sales data and market shares (including trends), significant events in the competitive landscape, and mergers and acquisitions involving the leading European office furniture manufacturers.

Sales of the largest European office furniture manufacturers and their market share are provided on both a country level and for specific sub-segments, with brief profiles of selected firms.

Extra-European business: Office furniture sales Extra-EU and Russia, Middle East, Asia Pacific, North America, Central-South America, and Africa are provided for a sample of European companies.

Additionally, the report includes the addresses of around 300 office furniture companies

SUPPLY STRUCTURE, TYPES OF PRODUCTS AND TRENDS

European office furniture production is broken down by type of products (Seating, Operative Desking, Partitions / Acoustic Filing / Storage, Communal Areas, and Executive Furniture). For each one the report includes production values for the time series 2018-2023. The values of Office furniture by segment are also provided for selected countries (Germany, Italy, France, United Kingdom, Sweden, Spain, Poland, and the Czech Republic)

Office Seating: production values, breakdown by type and by covering and supply by type in a sample of companies with a FOCUS ON: Swivel Chairs. A detailed analysis of office seating volumes and brand positioning. Brand positioning by average net price and total units sold are given on a European level. The number and the performance of swivel chairs sold in the time series 2020-2023 are also provided for the major countries (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Poland, and Sweden). Values include both products manufactured in Europe and products imported from extra-European countries.

Operative Desking: production values, the breakdown between freestanding and panel-based desking, and supply by freestanding and panel-based desking in a sample of companies, with a FOCUS ON: Height Adjustable Tables (HAT), production of sit-standing desks by the main country/region (Scandinavia, DACH, Benelux, Italy, France, United Kingdom, Spain & Portugal, Poland, Other) and breakdown of desking supply between fixed and height adjustable, in a sample of companies.

Executive Furniture: production values

Filing Systems: production values, breakdown by type and supply by type in a sample of companies

Walls, Partitions and Acoustic Products: production values, partition walls by type, supply by type in a sample of companies, with a FOCUS ON: Phone Booths and Acoustic Pods, values of production of phone booths and acoustic pods, phone booths and acoustic pods by kind, average list prices, a sample of brand and products by year of launch, and price segment.

Furniture for Meeting Rooms and Communal Areas: production values and breakdown by type.

MARKET AND DISTRIBUTION

The analysis of office furniture distribution channels covers Direct sales, Specialist dealers, Non-specialists, and E-commerce, with the incidence in the major European markets. A breakdown of office furniture sales by distribution channel is available for the top companies.

GEOGRAPHICAL COVERAGE:

Northern Europe: Denmark (DK), Finland (FI), Norway (NO), and Sweden (SE)

Western Europe: Belgium (BE), France (FR), Ireland (IE), Netherlands (NL), and the United Kingdom (UK). Unless otherwise specified, figures for Belgium include those for Luxembourg

Central Europe (DACH): Germany (DE), Austria (AT), and Switzerland (CH)

Southern Europe: Greece (GR), Italy (IT), Portugal (PT), and Spain (ES)

Central-Eastern Europe: Poland (PL), Czech Republic (CZ), Slovakia (SK), Hungary (HU) and Romania (RO), Slovenia (SL), Croatia (HR), Bulgaria (BG), Cyprus (CY), Malta (MT), Estonia (EE), Latvia (LV), Lithuania (LT)

SELECTED COMPANIES

