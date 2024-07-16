Annual Strategy Dossier of the World's Top 5 Business Jet Manufacturers: Gulfstream, Bombardier, Dassault, Textron, Embraer (2024-2027)

Dublin, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Business Jet Market - 2024 - Top 5 Business Jet Manufacturers - Annual Strategy Dossier - 2024 - Gulfstream, Bombardier, Dassault, Textron, Embraer" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis and insights into the Strategy Focus and key business strategies & plans for the Global Top 5 Business Jet Manufacturers with focus on a blend of quantitative & qualitative analysis.



Global Business Jet Market on a Strong Footing amid Headwinds



The Global Business Jet Market continues to be on a strong footing as reflected by the recent aircraft deliveries trend and robust order backlog positions being maintained by all industry OEMs. The deliveries of business jets witnessed a marginal, year-on-year increase for 2023 at 730 units, as against 712 units for 2022 and are projected to remain strong for 2024 given the strength of Q1 2024 deliveries. However, the industry continues to face headwinds, in form, of supply chain challenges causing capacity constraints, shortage of skilled workforce and regulatory, policy and sustainability challenges as well as activism over it.

The industry OEMs continue to maintain significant order backlogs and register strong aftermarket activity which is likely to provide revenue stability and strong incoming cash flow stream from MRO activity over near term as fleet utilization levels for business jets continue to surge across most key markets, including, North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific amid slowing down of overall macroeconomic growth in response to a major monetary policy tightening underway globally and geopolitical conflicts as well as wars across several regions and parts of the world.



Strong Long-Term Fundamentals for Business Aviation amid Persistent Near-Term Challenges



The long term view for business aviation remains upbeat and growth-bound with strong market fundamentals, underscored by economic growth & wealth creation, combined with the unbeatable promise of safety, convenience, efficiency and privacy. However, near-term challenges continue to persist; in form of, a complex, uncertain & challenging macroeconomic environment marked by high inflation, rising interest rates and sustained geopolitical instability with the Russia-Ukraine war continuing unabated in its third year and Israel's war operations in Gaza and escalations of confrontation with Iran & Hezbollah keeping the entire Middle East region on the edge; which may impact order intake for new jets over near term with global economy projected to slow down. Further, continued monetary policy tightening, underway across most parts of the world, is sparking global recessionary fears.



Transition to Sustainability being the Topmost, Long-Term Priority for Business Aviation



Sustainability challenges remain the top medium to long-term priority for business aviation while facing a strong activism & public backlash over emissions amid regulatory uncertainties. The industry is required to achieve carbon-neutrality by 2050 by transitioning to sustainable energy sources. Further, the active pursuit of research by the industry seeking radical aerodynamic improvements for reducing Carbon emissions, rapidly scaling up SAF production and active transitioning towards electrification & hybrid propulsion are the harbingers & building blocks for the creation of a new, sustainability-oriented & environmentally-attuned business aviation industry & eco-system going forward.

Key Topics Covered



Section - 1 - Business Structure & Snapshot - World's Top 5 Business Jet OEMs

a) Founded

b) Headquartered

c) Business Segments

d) Employees

e) Revenues

f) Market Capitalization

g) Key Executives

h) Shareholding/Ownership Pattern & Structure



Section - 2 - Financial Performance Snapshot & Analysis - Charts & Analysis for each Company

1. Revenue Base & Growth Trend

2. Revenues Split by Key Segments

3. Revenues Split by Key Geographic Markets & Regions

4. Gross Earnings & Margin Trend

5. Operating Earnings & Operating Margin Trend

6. Return on Sales Trend

7. Profitability Growth Trend

8. Cash Flow from Operations

9. R&D Expenditure Trend

10. CAPEX Trend

11. Order Intake Trend

12. Order Backlog Position & Growth Trend



Section - 3 - SWOT Analysis

Sources of Strengths to be Leveraged

Weaknesses to Overcome

Opportunities for Growth

Threats to be Mitigated & Negated

Section - 4 - Strategy Focus across OEMs - Near to Medium Term - For the 5 Leading Business Jet Manufacturers

Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation

Bombardier Inc.

Dassault Aviation S.A.

Textron Aviation

Embraer S.A.

Section - 5 - Analysis of Key Strategies & Plans for the 5 Leading Industry OEMs - Near to Medium Term

1. Product Portfolio Strategies & Plans

2. Market Specific Strategies & Plans

3. R&D Strategies & Plans

4. Growth Strategies & Plans

5. Business and Corporate Strategies & Plans

6. Sales & Marketing Strategies & Plans

7. Production/Manufacturing Strategies & Plans

8. Financial Strategies & Plans

9. Acquisitions, Strategic Alliances & JVs

10. Other Strategies, Strategic Initiatives & Imperatives



Section - 6 - Key Trends

Industry Trends

Market Trends

Technology Trends

Section - 7 - Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors



Section - 8 - Global Business Jet Market - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics

Driving Forces

Restraining Forces

Section - 9 - Global Business Jet Market - Strategic Outlook - 2024-2033

1. Analysis of Emerging Market Scenario for Business Jets

2. Global Demand Outlook for Business Jets - Forecast to 2033

3. Global Demand Projections for Key Market Segments - Based on Aircraft Size (Light, Medium & Heavy Jets)

Aircraft Delivery Units projections for Segments

Value of Projected Aircraft Deliveries across Segments

Growth Rates for Segments

Fleet Size Growth for Segments

4. Demand Projections for Key Geographic Markets & Regions

Aircraft Delivery Units projections for Key Markets/Regions

Value of Projected Aircraft Deliveries for Key Markets /Regions

Fleet Size Growth projections for Markets/Regions

Aircraft Delivery Units projections for Key Market Segments (Light, Medium & Heavy Jets) across Markets/Regions

Value of Projected Aircraft Deliveries across Key Market Segments (Light, Medium & Heavy Jets) for Markets /Regions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4xtcrp

