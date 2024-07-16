Deere & Co., CNH Industrial, AGCO, CLAAS, SDF, Kubota - The World's Top 6 Farm Equipment OEMs - Annual Dossier on their Strategies, Plans and Initiatives, with Global Market Demand Forecasts to 2027

Dublin, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Farm Equipment Market - Top 6 Market Players - Annual Strategy Dossier - 2024 - Deere & Co., CNH Industrial, AGCO, CLAAS, SDF, Kubota" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyzes the overarching Strategy Focus as well as Key Strategies & Plans for the World's Top 6 OEMs in the Global Farm Equipment Market with focus on a blend of quantitative & qualitative analysis. The report provides a detailed analysis on the Strategies, Plans and Initiatives being undertaken by the farm equipment manufacturers to navigate prevailing internal and external challenges as well as market uncertainties and macroeconomic challenges by developing appropriate strategies & plans.

Market Insights



The Global Farm Equipment Market is projected to cool down further in 2024, trudging in normalization mode, which began in earnest in 2023 following the record highs of 2022, which, witnessed demand for new equipment peaking and net farm incomes surging to levels not witnessed for a long time.

The high cost of capital, owing to a sustained high interest rate credit environment, is impacting & deferring equipment replacement decisions across markets while higher projected cost of production and lower agriculture commodity prices are likely to collectively put significant pressure on farm incomes amid a difficult, challenging & uncertain global macroeconomic environment which is likely to ensure a lackluster 2024 for agriculture and farm equipment manufacturers. The industry OEMs and retailers have actively been working towards adjusting production output and inventory levels, in accordance with the emerging market environment, as they brace-up for an imminent market slump while actively promoting technology-intensive precision agtech equipment, featuring digitalization, especially precision & automated crop sprayers, as farmers seek to leverage technology-driven increase in efficiency and productivity in a difficult, overall market environment. The same is also likely to provide an uptick to the used equipment and equipment rental segments over near term.



The global economy is projected to be heading towards a slowdown in 2024, following continued monetary policy tightening by central banks globally over the recent years to check inflation, in turn, creating a tight credit environment. It comes as a double whammy for the global economy amid sustained geopolitical instability with ongoing Israeli military operations in Gaza and growing confrontations with Iran and Hezbollah causing further escalation of tensions and keeping the entire Middle East region & the world on the edge as the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war refuses to abate in 2024.



The farm equipment industry also continues to make active & steady progress towards required energy transition, geared towards sustainability, for the long term with electrification & utilization of other sustainable technologies being duly underway by the industry OEMs across most key markets. Further, ongoing integration of Connectivity-based services, Electrification & development of other Sustainable and Autonomous technologies continues with steady progress being made towards ramping up production and roll out of electric and autonomous equipment across industry OEMs. The global economic growth, however, is projected to return to its range-bound average movement of under 3% annually over near term with a high predisposition to critical events and catastrophes with any further, major potential shocks at this time could simply send the global economy spiraling down into a full-blown recessionary cycle.

Key Topics Covered



Section - 1 - Business Snapshot & Overview - World's Top 6 Agriculture Equipment Manufacturers

Founded

Headquartered

Business Segments

Product Portfolio

Revenue Base

Market Capitalization

Key Executives

Shareholding/Ownership Structure

Section - 2 - Financial Performance Analysis

Revenue Base & Growth Trend

Revenues Split by Key Segments

Revenues Split by Key Geographic Markets & Regions

Gross Earnings & Margin Trend

Operating Earnings & Operating Margin Trend

Return on Sales Trend

Profitability Growth Trend

Cash Flow from Operations

R&D Expenditure Trend

CAPEX Trend

Order Intake Trend

Section - 3 - Overarching Strategy Focus & Strategic Priorities across Industry OEMs - World's Top 6 Agriculture Equipment Manufacturers

Deere & Co.

CNH Industrial N.V.

AGCO Corporation

CLAAS Group

SDF Group

Kubota Corporation

Section - 4 - Key Strategies & Plans for the Industry OEMs - Comprehensive Analysis of Strategies & Plans for the Industry OEMs - Analysis Coverage

Product Portfolio Strategies & Plans

Market Specific Strategies & Plans

R&D Strategies & Plans

Growth Strategies & Plans

Business and Corporate Strategies & Plans

Sales & Marketing Strategies & Plans

Production/Manufacturing Strategies & Plans

Financial Strategies & Plans

Acquisitions, Strategic Alliances & JVs

Other Strategies & Strategic Initiatives

Section - 5 - SWOT Analysis - On Key Industry OEMs

Strengths to Be Leveraged

Weaknesses to Be Worked On

Opportunities to Be Capitalized Upon

Threats to Be Negated & Mitigated

Section - 6 - Key Industry Trends

Section - 7 - Key Market Trends

Section - 8 - Key Technology Trends

Section - 9 - Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors

Section - 10 - Global Agriculture Equipment Market - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics

Driving Forces

Restraining Forces

Section - 11 - Strategic Market Outlook through 2026

11.1 Analysis of Emerging Market Scenario for Farming across Key Markets Globally - Traditional & Emerging Markets

11.2 Global Farm Equipment Market - Sales Trend across Key Markets

11.3 Top Markets for Farm Equipment - Market Outlook for 2024

11.4 Global Farm Equipment Market - Demand Forecast & Growth Projections - 2024-2027

