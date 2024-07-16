Deere & Co., CNH Industrial, AGCO, CLAAS, SDF, Kubota - The World's Top 6 Farm Equipment OEMs - Annual Dossier on their Strategies, Plans and Initiatives, with Global Market Demand Forecasts to 2027

Dublin, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Farm Equipment Market - Top 6 Market Players - Annual Strategy Dossier - 2024 - Deere & Co., CNH Industrial, AGCO, CLAAS, SDF, Kubota" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report analyzes the overarching Strategy Focus as well as Key Strategies & Plans for the World's Top 6 OEMs in the Global Farm Equipment Market with focus on a blend of quantitative & qualitative analysis. The report provides a detailed analysis on the Strategies, Plans and Initiatives being undertaken by the farm equipment manufacturers to navigate prevailing internal and external challenges as well as market uncertainties and macroeconomic challenges by developing appropriate strategies & plans.
Market Insights
The Global Farm Equipment Market is projected to cool down further in 2024, trudging in normalization mode, which began in earnest in 2023 following the record highs of 2022, which, witnessed demand for new equipment peaking and net farm incomes surging to levels not witnessed for a long time.
The high cost of capital, owing to a sustained high interest rate credit environment, is impacting & deferring equipment replacement decisions across markets while higher projected cost of production and lower agriculture commodity prices are likely to collectively put significant pressure on farm incomes amid a difficult, challenging & uncertain global macroeconomic environment which is likely to ensure a lackluster 2024 for agriculture and farm equipment manufacturers. The industry OEMs and retailers have actively been working towards adjusting production output and inventory levels, in accordance with the emerging market environment, as they brace-up for an imminent market slump while actively promoting technology-intensive precision agtech equipment, featuring digitalization, especially precision & automated crop sprayers, as farmers seek to leverage technology-driven increase in efficiency and productivity in a difficult, overall market environment. The same is also likely to provide an uptick to the used equipment and equipment rental segments over near term.
The global economy is projected to be heading towards a slowdown in 2024, following continued monetary policy tightening by central banks globally over the recent years to check inflation, in turn, creating a tight credit environment. It comes as a double whammy for the global economy amid sustained geopolitical instability with ongoing Israeli military operations in Gaza and growing confrontations with Iran and Hezbollah causing further escalation of tensions and keeping the entire Middle East region & the world on the edge as the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war refuses to abate in 2024.
The farm equipment industry also continues to make active & steady progress towards required energy transition, geared towards sustainability, for the long term with electrification & utilization of other sustainable technologies being duly underway by the industry OEMs across most key markets. Further, ongoing integration of Connectivity-based services, Electrification & development of other Sustainable and Autonomous technologies continues with steady progress being made towards ramping up production and roll out of electric and autonomous equipment across industry OEMs. The global economic growth, however, is projected to return to its range-bound average movement of under 3% annually over near term with a high predisposition to critical events and catastrophes with any further, major potential shocks at this time could simply send the global economy spiraling down into a full-blown recessionary cycle.
Key Topics Covered
Section - 1 - Business Snapshot & Overview - World's Top 6 Agriculture Equipment Manufacturers
- Founded
- Headquartered
- Business Segments
- Product Portfolio
- Revenue Base
- Market Capitalization
- Key Executives
- Shareholding/Ownership Structure
Section - 2 - Financial Performance Analysis
- Revenue Base & Growth Trend
- Revenues Split by Key Segments
- Revenues Split by Key Geographic Markets & Regions
- Gross Earnings & Margin Trend
- Operating Earnings & Operating Margin Trend
- Return on Sales Trend
- Profitability Growth Trend
- Cash Flow from Operations
- R&D Expenditure Trend
- CAPEX Trend
- Order Intake Trend
Section - 3 - Overarching Strategy Focus & Strategic Priorities across Industry OEMs - World's Top 6 Agriculture Equipment Manufacturers
- Deere & Co.
- CNH Industrial N.V.
- AGCO Corporation
- CLAAS Group
- SDF Group
- Kubota Corporation
Section - 4 - Key Strategies & Plans for the Industry OEMs - Comprehensive Analysis of Strategies & Plans for the Industry OEMs - Analysis Coverage
- Product Portfolio Strategies & Plans
- Market Specific Strategies & Plans
- R&D Strategies & Plans
- Growth Strategies & Plans
- Business and Corporate Strategies & Plans
- Sales & Marketing Strategies & Plans
- Production/Manufacturing Strategies & Plans
- Financial Strategies & Plans
- Acquisitions, Strategic Alliances & JVs
- Other Strategies & Strategic Initiatives
Section - 5 - SWOT Analysis - On Key Industry OEMs
- Strengths to Be Leveraged
- Weaknesses to Be Worked On
- Opportunities to Be Capitalized Upon
- Threats to Be Negated & Mitigated
Section - 6 - Key Industry Trends
Section - 7 - Key Market Trends
Section - 8 - Key Technology Trends
Section - 9 - Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors
Section - 10 - Global Agriculture Equipment Market - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics
- Driving Forces
- Restraining Forces
Section - 11 - Strategic Market Outlook through 2026
11.1 Analysis of Emerging Market Scenario for Farming across Key Markets Globally - Traditional & Emerging Markets
11.2 Global Farm Equipment Market - Sales Trend across Key Markets
11.3 Top Markets for Farm Equipment - Market Outlook for 2024
11.4 Global Farm Equipment Market - Demand Forecast & Growth Projections - 2024-2027
