China Medical System （867.HK） Reincluded in S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook （China Edition） and Maintained MSCI ESG “AA” Rating

SHENZHEN, CHINA, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In July 2024, China Medical System Holdings Limited (“CMS” or the “Group”) has once again been recognized for its outstanding performance and continuous progress in sustainable development. CMS was reincluded in the 2024 Sustainability Yearbook (China Edition) issued by S&P Global, a global-leading corporate sustainability assessment institution, and maintained its "AA" rating in the updated MSCI (Morgan Stanley Capital International) ESG Rating Report.

Re-including in S&P Global's Sustainability Yearbook (China Edition)

The S&P Global's 2024 Sustainability Yearbook (China Edition) has been released. With an CSA score of 51 that surpassing 91% global peers in the industry, CMS stood out among more than 1,700 evaluated Chinese companies to be reincluded in the China Yearbook, becoming one of the five selected companies in the pharmaceutical industry.

Receiving "AA" once again in MSCI ESG Rating

In July, MSCI has released the latest ESG rating report for CMS. The Group has maintained "AA" rating, being positioned at the industry leading level globally.

CMS is committed to its ESG vision of "becoming a world-leading sustainable pharmaceutical enterprise," continuously promoting the deep integration of sustainability concepts with its development strategy. The Group has established an ESG strategy covering various dimensions in operation, along with the Group's mission and vision, and the expectations of stakeholders. Through a robust governance structure, CMS continuously strengthens ESG management and practices to facilitate the achievement of its ESG strategic goals.

Receiving high appraisal from two international authoritative organizations once again signifies the continuous recognition of the value and effectiveness of CMS's sustainable development and relevant practice. In the future, CMS will continue to strengthen ESG governance and overall performance in corporate operations, social contributions, and environmental protection, and work together with all stakeholders to promote sustainable development and contribute to the realization of a green, healthy and prosperous future of human beings.

About CMS

CMS is a platform company linking pharmaceutical innovation and commercialization with strong product lifecycle management capability, dedicated to providing competitive products and services to meet unmet medical needs.

CMS focuses on the global first-in-class (FIC) and best-in-class (BIC) innovative products, and efficiently promotes the clinical research, development and commercialization of innovative products, enabling the continuous transformation of scientific research into clinical practices to benefit patients.

CMS deeply engages in several specialty therapeutic fields, and has developed proven commercialization capabilities, extensive networks and expert resources, resulting in leading academic and market positions for its major marketed products. CMS continues to promote the in-depth development of its advantageous specialty fields and expand business boundaries. While strengthening the competitiveness of the cardio-cerebrovascular/gastroenterology business, CMS independently operates its dermatology and medical aesthetics business, and ophthalmology business, aiming to gain leading positions in specialty therapeutic fields, whilst enhancing the scale and efficiency. At the same time, CMS has expanded its business territory to the Southeast Asian market, striving to become a “bridgehead” for global pharmaceutical companies to enter the Southeast Asian market, further escorting the sustainable and healthy development of the Group.

CMS Disclaimer and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release which has been prepared by CMS does not constitute any offer or invitation to purchase or subscribe for any securities, and shall not form the basis for or be relied on in connection with any contract or binding commitment whatsoever. This press release has been prepared by CMS based on information and data which it considers reliable, but CMS makes no representation or warranty, express or implied, whatsoever, and no reliance shall be placed on, the truth, accuracy, completeness, fairness and reasonableness of the contents of this press release. Certain matters discussed in this press release may contain statements regarding the Group’s market opportunity and business prospects that are individually and collectively forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Any forward-looking statements and projections made by third parties included in this press release are not adopted by the Group and the Company is not responsible for such third-party statements and projections.

Disclaimer Statement of MSCI

The use by China Medical System Holdings Ltd. of any MSCI ESG Research LLC or its affiliates (“MSCI”) data, and the use of MSCI logos, trademarks, service marks or index names herein, do not constitute a sponsorship, endorsement, recommendation, or promotion of China Medical System Holdings Ltd. by MSCI. MSCI services and data are the property of MSCI or its information providers, and are provided ‘as-is’ and without warranty. MSCI names and logos are trademarks or service marks of MSCI.

