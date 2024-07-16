2024 Strategy Dossier: World's Top 4 Commercial Aviation Turbofan Engines OEMs: GE Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Rolls Royce, Safran - Engine Durability Issues Impacting Global Aircraft Fleet and Carrier Capacity

Dublin, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Commercial Aviation Turbofan Engines Market - Top 4 Market Players - Annual Strategy Dossier - 2024 - GE Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Rolls Royce, Safran" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides comprehensive insights into the Top 4 Global Commercial Aviation Turbofan Engine Manufacturers with focus on a blend of quantitative & qualitative analysis.



Report Excerpts:

Analysis of Emerging, Near-Term Market Scenario for Commercial Aviation - Near Term Ramp-Up Plans by Aircraft & Engine OEMs amid Supply Chain Woes

Demand Growth Projections & Forecast - Passenger Traffic, Cargo and MRO Growth Rates, Revenues growth rates, Fleet Growth Projections, Engine Production & Deliveries Forecast

Key Industry, Market & Technology Trends - Reducing Emissions, Sustainability, SAF, Fleet Planning amid Supply Constraints, 737 MAX 7 & 10 Programs

Issues & Challenges & Risk Factors - Oil Price Volatility, Geopolitical Turbulence, Macroeconomic Challenges, Input Costs, Tight Credit Environment

Potential Growth Opportunities - Key Growth Segments, Markets & Regions

Market Outlook - Projected Turbofan Engine Deliveries across Segments & Markets for Near to Medium Term

Commercial Aviation's resurgence has been remarkable with passenger traffic and fleet utilization levels exceeding pre-COVID times and airlines' profitability inching into the positive zone for 2023, after years of market carnage and turbulence. The passenger flights being offered by the airlines have exceeded the pre-pandemic levels for the first time in 2024 amid aircraft availability & MRO capacity constraints on the supply side as passenger traffic levels surge and provide the much-required boost to fleet utilization levels across carriers with a better load factor, thereby, boosting passenger revenues and RPKs. The airlines profitability, however, continues to be abysmal and at rock bottom, at just $23+ billion for 2023 with a just 2+% net margin and at $5+ per passenger in revenues, however, it is projected to be almost marginally better for 2024 amid a relatively lower cost base.



The surge in passenger traffic and supply side constraints on available capacity, due to supply chain issues, are likely to lead to improved fleet and capacity utilization over near term while also driving up yield & profitability and boosting MRO demand & activity levels translating into substantial projected MRO revenues growth for the industry over near to medium term. The volatility in crude oil price environment remains a concern for the airlines from a profitability perspective as they also continue to invest towards and undertake measures to transition towards sustainability by reducing their overall carbon emissions in a tight cost of capital market environment with interest rates staying northwards.



The Global Commercial Aircraft Turbofan Engines Market continues to make steady recovery with steady production ramp-up of commercial engines witnessed in 2023 which is likely to be sustained in 2024 with the industry actively making efforts towards meandering its way around the supply chain constraints & capacity limitations, in order, to boost & increase production rates across engine OEMs and programs which did increase significantly in 2023 despite the supply chain woes and supplier issues & delinquencies. However, durability issues being experienced by the in-service fleet of Pratt & Whitney's PW1000 engine family and the Rolls Royce's Trent 1000 engine program, which powers the 787 as an engine option, have impacted the entire Global in-service aircraft fleet further adding to the carriers' capacity woes.



The global economy, however, is projected to be heading towards a slowdown in 2024 following continued monetary policy tightening posture by central banks globally over the recent years to check inflation. The situation has been further exacerbated by the sustained geopolitical instability marked by the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, which continues unabated, and the Israeli military operations in Gaza and dangerous confrontations with Iran & Hezbollah, causing further escalation in tensions and keeping the entire Middle East region and the world on the edge, thereby, becoming a double whammy for the global economic growth which returns to its range-bound average movement of under 3% annually. However, any further, major potential shock at this time could send the global economy spiraling down into a recessionary cycle.

Key Topics Covered



Section - 1 - Business Structure & Snapshot - For each of the 5 Leading Commercial Aviation Turbofan Engine Manufacturers

a) Founded

b) Headquartered

c) Business Segments

d) Employees

e) Revenues

f) Market Capitalization

g) Key Executives

h) Shareholding Pattern & Structure



Section - 2 - Financial Performance Snapshot - 2023 Vs. 2022 - Charts & Analysis for each Company

Sales Revenues Growth Trend

Gross & Operating Margin Trends

Profitability Growth Rates

Cash Flow Generation from Operations

R&D Expenditure Trend

CAPEX Trend

Order Book Position and Growth

Order Intake & Aircraft Deliveries Trend

Order Backlog Trend

Section - 3 - SWOT Analysis - For Each OEM

Sources of Strengths to be Leveraged

Areas of Improvements to Ameliorate & Offset

Opportunities to Capitalize Upon

Threats to be Mitigated, Negated & Overcome

Section - 4 - Key Strategies & Plans - For each of the 5 Key Engine Manufacturers

1. Product Portfolio Strategies & Plans

2. Market Specific Strategies & Plans

3. R&D Strategies & Plans

4. Growth Strategies & Plans

5. Business and Corporate Strategies & Plans

6. Sales & Marketing Strategies & Plans

7. Production/Manufacturing Strategies & Plans

8. Financial Strategies & Plans



Section - 5 - Global Commercial Aviation Market - Force Field Analysis

Driving Forces

Restraining Forces

Section - 6 - Key Industry Trends - All Industry Segments

Section - 7 - Key Market Trends

Section -8 - Key Technology Trends

Section - 9 - Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors

Section - 10 - Strategic Market Outlook - Commercial Aircraft Turbofan Engines Market - 2023-2042

10.1 Analysis of Emerging Market Scenario for Commercial Aviation Sector

10.2 Global Demand Outlook - Commercial Aircrafts - 2023-2042

10.3 Demand Growth Projections for Commercial Aircrafts through 2042 across Segments

10.3.1 Narrowbodies

10.3.2 Widebodies

10.3.3 Regional Jets

10.4 Demand Growth Projections for Aviation Turbofan Engines: 2023-2042

10.4.1 Engines Demand Forecasts - In Units

10.4.2 Value of Projected Engines sales over the forecast period - In Value Terms

10.5 Commercial Aviation Turbofan Engine Delivery Projections for Market Segments - In Units and Value - Through 2042

10.5.1 Narrowbody

10.5.2 Widebody

10.5.3 Regional Jets

10.6 Commercial Aviation Turbofan Engine Delivery Forecasts by Thrust Class - In Units and Value - Through 2042

10.6.1 Low Thrust

10.6.2 Medium Thrust

10.6.3 High Thrust

10.7 Commercial Aviation Turbofan Engine Delivery Forecasts for Key Geographic Regions - Through 2042 - In Units and Value

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

