CloudCasa by Catalogic Announces Partnership with IONOS Cloud for Kubernetes Data Protection

Paramus, NJ, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudCasa by Catalogic, a leading provider of powerful, easy-to-use cloud-native backup, recovery and migration solutions, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with IONOS, a leading European digitalization partner for small and medium-sized businesses. This collaboration aims to deliver enhanced Kubernetes data protection, migration, and disaster recovery solutions for IONOS Cloud platform users, ensuring their cloud-native applications are safeguarded against data loss and cyber threats.

Under this partnership, CloudCasa will integrate its state-of-the-art cloud data protection and migration service with the robust and scalable cloud infrastructure of IONOS. The partnership offers users seamless, automated backup, recovery, migration and replication for Kubernetes and cloud-native applications, providing an unmatched level of security and reliability.

"We are thrilled to partner with IONOS," said Ryan Kaw, VP of Sales for CloudCasa by Catalogic. "Our mission is to provide comprehensive and intuitive data protection solutions that address the unique needs of cloud-native environments. By joining forces with IONOS, we can offer their users unparalleled protection and peace of mind, knowing their critical data and applications are secure and recoverable."

This partnership will provide IONOS Cloud users with several key benefits:

Enhanced Data Protection and Disaster Recovery: Advanced backup and recovery options tailored for Kubernetes environments, ensuring that data is safe from accidental deletion, corruption, and cyber threats.

Advanced backup and recovery options tailored for Kubernetes environments, ensuring that data is safe from accidental deletion, corruption, and cyber threats. Scalability and Flexibility: Seamless integration with IONOS Cloud's infrastructure, allowing users to scale their data protection as their business grows.

Seamless integration with IONOS Cloud's infrastructure, allowing users to scale their data protection as their business grows. Migration/Replication : Reliable data movement solutions that ensure smooth migration and replication processes, enhancing Kubernetes flexibility and continuity.

: Reliable data movement solutions that ensure smooth migration and replication processes, enhancing Kubernetes flexibility and continuity. Simplified Management: A user-friendly interface that simplifies the management of backup and recovery tasks, reducing the administrative burden on IT teams.

A user-friendly interface that simplifies the management of backup and recovery tasks, reducing the administrative burden on IT teams. Cost Efficiency: Cost-effective solutions that optimize storage usage and reduce overall data protection costs.

As organizations continue to migrate to cloud-native environments, the combined expertise of CloudCasa by Catalogic and IONOS will provide the required tools to safeguard their data, ensure business continuity, and enhance their cybersecurity posture.

For more information about the partnership and how it can benefit your organization, please visit CloudCasa by Catalogic and IONOS.

# # #

About CloudCasa by Catalogic

CloudCasa by Catalogic is a leading provider of cloud-native backup, recovery and migration solutions. Designed to protect Kubernetes, cloud databases, and cloud-native applications, CloudCasa delivers powerful, easy-to-use data protection that ensures business continuity and compliance. Learn more at www.cloudcasa.io

About IONOS

IONOS is the leading European digitalization partner for small and medium-sized businesses, serving over six million customers and has a presence in 18 markets across North America and Europe, with its services being accessible worldwide. Its web presence and productivity portfolio caters to all digitalization needs, providing domains, web hosting, website builders with AI capabilities, as well as eCommerce and online marketing tools. The company also offers cloud solutions for businesses looking to move their operations to the cloud as they expand and develop.