Cimilre Wins “Breast Pump Technology Innovation of the Year” In 2024 Baby Innovation Awards

LOS ANGELES, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2024 Baby Innovation Awards , an independent recognition platform highlighting the most innovative companies, services, and products in the highly competitive baby care industry, today announced that Cimilre Breast Pumps is the recipient of the “Breast Pump Technology Innovation of the Year” award.

The Cimilre S7 Dual Pro Rechargeable Breast Pump uses dual motor pumps making it simple to control each side independently or simultaneously adjust cycle speeds and suction strength in both Massage and Expression SYNC Modes. Suction levels include 1-5 levels in Massage Mode and 6-12 levels in Expression Mode. The S7 Dual Pro is rechargeable and lightweight with a sleek handle, soft night light, and backlit LCD screen. All pump parts are BPA, BPS, & phthalate free.

With the S7 Dual Pro’s innovative dual motor technology, mothers can control the suction for each breast independently, without losing suction strength while double pumping. To add another layer of customization, cycle speeds are adjustable in Sync Mode. With options to adjust suction strength and cycle speeds in Massage or Expression in Sync Mode simultaneously, or adjust the suction strength of each side independently, users can fine-tune their pump sessions and effectively empty their breasts to optimize milk output.

Other features include a rechargeable lithium-ion battery, hospital strength suction up to 285 mmHg, the ability to stop and start each side, a closed system, and a 30-minute auto-shutoff timer. For added protection, the included backflow protector prevents breast milk from entering the pump and enabling the growth of harmful bacteria. In addition, Cimilre offers free resources such as a Breast Shield Sizing Guide with printable ruler, Virtual Sizing Consults in English & Spanish, and their exclusive Get the Right Fit program where parents can get a third breast shield size free if the sizes that come in the box don’t fit.

“We are deeply honored to receive this technology award from Baby Innovation, which recognizes our commitment to innovative and modern products to support families on their breastfeeding journey,” said Suzanne Vecchi, Managing Director of Cimilre Breast Pumps. “This accolade inspires us to remain dedicated to developing products that enhance moms’ experience of feeding their babies while managing a busy lifestyle.

Consumer spending in the Baby Care market is projected to reach over 19 billion by 2030. The Independent Innovation Awards program is the industry’s most robust recognition platform for the innovators and leaders within the Baby Care industry. The annual awards program recognizes the most outstanding companies, services, and products in this rapidly expanding market. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from around the world.

“Cimilre makes it easy to select exactly the right settings for your body. Pumping can often feel like a chore with one-size-fits-all options. Choosing a breast pump comes down to lifestyle, needs, and preferences. Finding an effective and easy-to-use pump is personal and important for both mother and child,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director of Baby Innovation Awards. “Congratulations to Cimilre on winning ‘Breast Pump Technology Innovation of the Year’ for the S7 Dual Pro Rechargeable Breast Pump. Their easy to use and comfortable product makes it a breeze to elevate your pumping experience day and night!”

About Baby Innovation Awards

Part of Independent Innovation Awards organization, a global market intelligence and recognition program within the most competitive consumer categories, The Baby Innovation Awards honors the most outstanding and innovative companies, services, and products within the rapidly expanding Baby care industry. The Baby Innovation Awards provides public recognition for the achievements of baby care industry companies and products including Baby Clothes, Nursing and Feeding, Toys and Learning, Nursery, Strollers and more. For more information visit: https://babyinnovationawards.com .

About Cimilre

With over 20 years dedicated to supporting feeding families around the globe, and a US team comprised of CLC's, Cimilre has continually focused on research and development to introduce innovative, modern, and quality products to help parents reach their breastfeeding goals.

As a leading global manufacturer for breast pumps, we were thrilled to bring Cimilre Breast Pumps to the US as they have been proven winners for families across the globe, including in but not limited to Australia, China, Singapore, South Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia.

Cimilre's mission is to help families meet or exceed their breastfeeding goals by utilizing top quality products with modern features and providing access to vital resources.

