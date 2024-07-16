Worldwide E-Invoicing Market Set to Flourish at 27.34% CAGR till 2028 - Uncover Regional and Country-Specific Data of Cloud-based and On-premises E-Invoicing for B2B and B2C End-users

Dublin, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global E-Invoicing Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global e-invoicing market is forecast to grow by USD 26.13 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 27.34% during the forecast period. The market is driven by convenience and easy accessibility of mobile payment systems, need to adhere to regulatory guidelines and ensure compliance, and shift from capital expenditure model to operational expenditure model.

This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This study identifies the increased security of documents using blockchain as one of the prime reasons driving the e-invoicing market growth during the next few years. Also, elimination of human intervention and emerging technologies will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The e-invoicing market is segmented as below:

By End-user

B2B

B2C

By Deployment

Cloud-based

On-premises

By Region

Europe

APAC

North America

South America

Middle East and Africa

A robust vendor analysis was designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading e-invoicing market vendors.

Also, the e-invoicing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Basware Corp.

Cegedim SA

Comarch SA

Coupa Software Inc.

Esker SA

International Business Machines Corp.

iPayables Inc.

Kofax Inc.

Nipendo Ltd.

PaySimple Inc.

Sage Group PLC

SAP SE

Taulia Inc.

Tipalti Inc.

TradeShift Inc.

Transcepta LLC

Visma Solutions Oy

Webtel Electrosoft. Pvt. Ltd.

Xero Ltd.

Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd.

