Toki Mats Wins “Mats Product of the Year” In 2024 Baby Innovation Awards

LOS ANGELES, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2024 Baby Innovation Awards , an independent recognition platform highlighting the most innovative companies, services, and products in the highly competitive baby care industry, today announced that Toki Mats , a brand that offers a line of comfortable, high-quality, and non-toxic play mats for gross motor development, is the recipient of the “Mats Product of the Year” award.

Toki Mats provides eco-friendly, modern, and easy-to-use play mats that are both comfortable and unique. The thick latex foam used in a Toki Mats play mat turns any space into a safe play area. The company’s range of play mats, props, and cushions are specifically designed for babies and toddlers to practice gross motor skills, reach milestones, and engage in play.

Toki Mats play mats are made from high-quality, non-toxic materials, and the latex foam inserts are GOLS-certified and Oeko-Tex certified non-toxic for both humans and the environment. The covers are removable and come in various fabrics, prints, and colors, allowing them to be switched for a completely new look. There are organic cotton, bamboo jersey, and vegan leather cover options, as well as varying mat sizes and designs to suit any preference. They can be used on various surfaces, providing cushioned support on tile and wood floors, and the vegan leather mats are waterproof for outdoor use.

All Toki Mats play mats are cushioned and comfortable, making them ideal for baby “tummy time,” creative play, and other floor play. The soft yet durable latex foam used in the mats provides responsive cushioning that pads inevitable falls and tumbles, but supports standing. A foldable design allows the mats to be easily folded and stored, while removable covers wipe or wash clean for convenience.

Parents can choose from playful prints, pastel colors, or timeless neutrals. The portable design of the mats makes it easy to bring them from room to room or on-the-go for family adventures. Importantly, all play mat materials, from the zipper to the foam, are globally certified to be free of dangerous toxins, and are perfectly safe for babies and children to use.

“We hope to create a space where non-toxic and organic aren’t just ‘nice to haves’, but ‘need to haves.’ With our meticulously designed mats, playtime can be portable, on-trend, and safe. We believe kid products shouldn’t just fit into your life, but your lifestyle,” said Eli Yonas, founder of Toki Mats. “We’re thrilled to receive this recognition from Baby Innovation, and it validates our mission in creating safe places for every child to play as they take on the world. We’ll continue to dedicate ourselves to making the safest and most comfortable baby mats in the world!”

Consumer spending in the Baby Care market is projected to reach over 19 billion by 2030. The Independent Innovation Awards program is the industry’s most robust recognition platform for the innovators and leaders within the Baby Care industry. The annual awards program recognizes the most outstanding companies, services, and products in this rapidly expanding market. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from around the world.

“Whether you’re looking for a cozy play mat, a cushioned play couch, or a picnic blanket, Toki Mats has options to suit your needs. Their ethical manufacturing practices and commitment to creating products that last and protect the environment, set them apart,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director of Baby Innovation Awards. “We’re proud to award Toki Mats with ‘Mats Product of the Year’ and we want to recognize the excellent quality of their products. Toki Mats is going above and beyond to make sure their products exceed safety standards, while providing peace of mind to parents who enjoy watching their children play on these mats.”

About Baby Innovation Awards

Part of Independent Innovation Awards organization, a global market intelligence and recognition program within the most competitive consumer categories, The Baby Innovation Awards honors the most outstanding and innovative companies, services, and products within the rapidly expanding Baby care industry. The Baby Innovation Awards provides public recognition for the achievements of baby care industry companies and products including Baby Clothes, Nursing and Feeding, Toys and Learning, Nursery, Strollers and more. For more information visit: https://babyinnovationawards.com .

About Toki Mats

Toki Mats offers a collection of portable, easy-to-clean play mats with unique and modern designs. The company was launched 5 years ago by founder Eli Yonas, with the mission to provide a safe & comforting environment for kids to play & grow in. Additionally, the brand prioritizes inclusivity for all family members with a belief that mothers, as well as fathers, grandparents, extended family, and friends all potentially play a role in a child's development. Each mat is made from all-natural plant latex, and the materials used are all organic. Mat sizes range from standard (3.3' by 3.3'), mega (4.6' by 4.6'), and epic (5' by 7').

