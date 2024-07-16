Porsche expands the model range for the all-electric Macan

Stuttgart, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Porsche has expanded the model range for its first all-electric SUV. The nimble new rear-wheel-drive Macan is joined by the Macan 4S, which will slot in between the existing Macan 4 and the Macan Turbo. Like the two other models introduced at the start of 2024, the 4S is equipped with the electronically controlled Porsche Traction Management (ePTM) system, which distributes the drive power between the front and rear axles around five times faster than a conventional all-wheel-drive system.

Macan: 100 kWh battery and highly efficient power electronics

The new rear wheel drive Macan model – the lightest variant in the new range – gets its energy from a high-voltage battery with a gross energy content of 100 kWh. Propulsion is provided exclusively by the rear-axle motor that is also used in the Macan 4, with a diameter of 210 millimeters, an active length of 200 mm and output of 250 kW (335 hp). The electric motor has a 480-amp pulse inverter (PWR) with silicon carbide (SiC) transistors to increase efficiency. This efficient semiconductor reduces switching losses in the PWR and enables higher switching frequencies. In combination with Launch Control, the Macan produces up to 265 kW (355 hp) of overboost power, and the maximum torque is 415 lb.-ft. From a standing start, the car reaches the 60-mph mark in 5.4 seconds and has a top track speed of 136 mph. By forgoing all-wheel drive, the Macan is also 243 pounds lighter than the Macan 4.

Macan 4S: powerful electric motors and PASM as standard

The Macan 4S has a new rear-axle motor and a powerful 600-amp SiC pulse inverter. The front-axle motor is the same as used on the Macan 4 and Macan Turbo. Together, this results in a system output of 330 kW (442 hp) with a short power overboost of up to 380 kW (509 hp). With Launch Control, the maximum torque is 578 lb.-ft. The performance figures are correspondingly impressive: with Launch Control, the Macan 4S can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 3.9 seconds and has a top track speed of 149 mph. The Macan 4S is equipped with Adaptive Air Suspension including Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) electronic damping control as standard. This suspension in conjunction with optional Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV Plus) and the optional rear-axle steering, allow the chassis to be further optimized for increased performance and comfort. The rear drive Macan is equipped with air suspension and PASM as standard and can be optioned with rear-axle steering.

The two new models benefit from all the qualities of the second generation of the Macan, including the progressive, timeless design with range-optimized aerodynamics (c w = 0.25). The 800-volt architecture of the Premium Platform Electric (PPE) enables a DC charging capacity of up to 270 kW. Under ideal conditions, and when connected to a suitable DC fast-charging station, the high-voltage battery can be charged from 10 to 80% in around 21 minutes.

New color, new wheels, new off-road design package

A new exterior color, Slate Grey Neo, is now available for all electric Macan models, while a 20-inch Macan S wheel has also been added to the wheel portfolio. Lending extra capability is a new off-road design package, which is optionally available for all models, further improving the everyday usability of the Macan. The off-road design package features a front bumper with differing geometry that increases the approach angle to up to 17.5 degrees, depending on the model (with the air suspension at a specifically raised level). In combination with the standard adaptive air suspension, the off-road design package also increases the ground clearance in the normal setting by 10 mm to 7.6” (195 mm), topping out at 8.8” (225 mm) in its highest setting. This allows rough dirt roads and inclines to be traversed more easily than before.

Porsche offers the package in either Vesuvius Grey or in the exterior color of the car. The front bumper, side skirts, diffuser panels and roof railings are then painted accordingly. Matching 21-inch off-road design wheels in Vesuvius Grey are also offered. For customers who pick the off-road design package variant in the car’s exterior color, the side blades are also painted in the same color. The roof railings can be ordered in Black, Silver or Turbonite (Turbo only).

For the Macan, Macan 4 and Macan 4S, the off-road front bumper with an inlay in Vesuvius Grey is also available separately. The approach angle increases as with the off-road design package.

Porsche Driver Experience with new design and new function

With the electrification of the Macan, Porsche has introduced a completely new display and control system into its successful SUV model. The Porsche Driver Experience offers a mix of digital and analog elements. These include an instrument cluster with a 12.6-inch curved display, a 10.9-inch passenger display, a head-up display with augmented reality technology, and ambient lighting with interior communication light. The design of the screens for all Macan models comprises a welcome animation, an updated state-of-the-art look, and the new Themes app which can be used to adjust the background color of the displays and the ambient lighting to match the exterior color, with twelve colors to choose from.

The two new Macan models are available to order now, with deliveries in the U.S. expected to begin in Q4. Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Pricing for the Macan will begin at $75,300, with the Macan 4S starting at $84,900. MSRP does not include tax, title, registration, dealer charges, or a $1,995 delivery, processing and handling fee.

