Latham Group, Inc. Appoints Nikki Vaughan as Chief Human Resources Officer

LATHAM, N.Y., July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latham Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWIM), the largest designer, manufacturer, and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand, today announced that it has named Nikki Vaughan as Chief Human Resources Officer. Ms. Vaughan will lead Latham’s human resources organization, responsible for aligning Latham’s talent strategy with the company’s strategic business objectives.



Over her 25-year career, Ms. Vaughan has served in a variety of human resources leadership roles with a demonstrated track-record of developing organizational and talent strategies. Most recently, she served as Chief People Officer at Sedron Technologies, a fast-growing manufacturer of specialized water and waste cleaning machines, where she focused on scalability and organizational development. Prior to Sedron, Ms. Vaughan served as Senior Vice President of People in the Rental Solutions division of Aggreko, a global energy solutions business, where she led human resources practices for 2,700 employees across North America, Europe, and Australia. Prior to Aggreko, she served as Vice President of Human Resources in the Enterprise Services division of Hewlett-Packard and Global Human Resources Leader at Aon Hewitt.

“Nikki’s breadth of experience successfully leading global human resources strategies will be an invaluable addition to Latham Group. Attracting and retaining world-class talent continues to be a top priority and will be a key contributor to our future growth and success,” said Scott Rajeski, President and CEO.

About Latham Group, Inc.

Latham Group, Inc., headquartered in Latham, NY, is the largest designer, manufacturer, and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. Latham has a coast-to-coast operations platform consisting of approximately 1,800 employees across over 24 locations.

