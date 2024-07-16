Casella Recognized on Time’s America’s Best Mid-Size Companies 2024 List

RUTLAND, Vt., July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CWST), a regional solid waste, recycling and resource management services company, has been named to Time’s “ America’s Best Mid-Size Companies 2024 ” list.



Casella was the only company in the waste, recycling, and resource management services industry—and the only company headquartered in Vermont—to be recognized among the list of 500.

America's Best Mid-Size Companies 2024 were identified based on three dimensions using more than 15 different criteria. The project scope considered all companies that operate in the United States and generated at least $100 million in revenue but less than $10 billion in 2022 or 2023.

The three evaluation criteria were:

Employee Satisfaction: Data of standardized work-related KPIs based on survey data from a large sample of employees from U.S. companies.

Revenue Growth: Revenue growth data of all relevant companies from the internal Growth Database and Company Database.

Sustainability Transparency: Data among standardized KPIs relevant to environment, social, and corporate governance from the internal ESG Database and targeted data research.



“To be viewed as one of the best companies of our size in the U.S. is truly rewarding,” said John W. Casella, Chairman and CEO of Casella. “And, most especially, as it pertains to metrics that include employee satisfaction and sustainability transparency, as these are critical to all that we do as a company. We have invested a great deal in our people over the years and the investments we’ve made in engagement, safety, training, recruitment, and retention is passed on exponentially to the customers and communities we serve.”

In 2020 Casella established its CDL Driving School, and to date has invested more than $1.5 million in training more than 300 newly minted drivers since its inception. Today, Casella continues to reinvest in its workforce companywide to include mechanics and technicians, frontline leaders, and other vital personnel who are committed to service and safety.

In 2023, as part of the company’s efforts to reinforce this commitment to touch all facets of the company, Casella restructured its annual incentive compensation plans so that all bonus plans now include a goal to improve safety and employee turnover performance year-over-year. Both targets were exceeded in their first year, and as job markets continue to remain competitive, Casella is positioned well to be an employer of choice in its industry.

“We often say that our people are the biggest differentiator and competitive advantage as a sustainable enterprise,” said Casella. “If we are first of service to each other, our employees will be satisfied and will work hard to be of service to our customers, which then leads to growth and financial success. That approach has been our focus since the day we hired our first employee, remains true today with more than 4,300 employees, and is validated by an honor like this.”

Casella Waste Systems, Inc., headquartered in Rutland, Vermont, is one of the largest recyclers and most experienced fully integrated resource management companies in the Eastern United States. Founded in 1975 as a single truck collection service, Casella has grown its operations to provide solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to more than one million residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers and provides professional resource management services in more than 40 states.

