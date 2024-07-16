Valley Sanitary District Approves Agreement to Engage Lystek to Complete Design Services for New Southern California Project

Attention: Environmental, agricultural, municipal, wastewater, recycling & waste management, reporters/editors



FAIRFIELD, Calif. and CAMBRIDGE, Ontario, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valley Sanitary District (VSD) approved an agreement on July 9th, 2024 engaging Lystek International (Lystek) to complete design services for a new advanced biosolids treatment project. This project is inclusive of Lystek THP® processing on-site, LysteMize® digestion, and LysteGro® fertilizer production. VSD is a California Special District located in Indio (Riverside County) that collects and treats wastewater for the growing population in the District’s service area.

Lystek THP is the leading technology in California for advanced biosolids treatment. This award-winning technology has been operating successfully and selling LysteGro fertilizer to farmers in northern California since 2016. Lystek provides advanced biosolids and organics residuals management services to more than 60 generators globally.

VSD considered options for the management of biosolids and other residuals to comply with stricter California regulations for diversion of organics and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Presently, the District’s solids are stored in drying beds onsite and land applied as Class B quality biosolids.

Following initial evaluation and completion of a feasibility study in the fall of 2023, the District selected the Lystek THP technology and Lystek International as its solution provider. This design agreement represents the next phase in the development of this on-site solution for the cost-effective treatment, beneficial use(s), and management of the District’s biosolids.

Lystek THP improves digestibility of organic solids (LysteMize) to increase biogas generation for beneficial use in future co-generation systems and further minimize solids requiring management offsite. This innovative LysteMize application presents the opportunity to affordably and efficiently increase biogas generation on-site to lower the District’s dependency on energy from fossil fuels.

This on-site solution will process VSD’s dewatered biosolids into LysteGro (a CDFA licensed fertilizer), which Lystek will manage locally as part of its land application program. This project will advance VSD to be a leader in the region for the safe, secure, and sustainable production of a beneficial use fertilizer material that is needed by local agriculture.

Jason Dafforn, General Manager, VSD, said, “This project represents our first step in providing a long-term and sustainable solution for our customers and our region. The ability to use a proven technology to make beneficial products that can be used locally is a win-win for our rate-payers and the regional agricultural community. Lystek has provided us with an application that is economical and easy to implement as well as the long-term partnership to develop a successful fertilizer management program. VSD will be celebrating its 100th-year anniversary in 2025 and looks forward to implementing this project as a great start to VSD’s second century of innovation and success.”

James Dunbar, General Manager Fairfield, Lystek added, “The development of this project with Valley Sanitary District represents the beginning of a mutually beneficial, long-term partnership. This project will build on Lystek’s expertise in advanced biosolids management solutions and long-standing success in the Northern California market. We are excited to expand our technology and LysteGro fertilizer operations across California with this project and add to our successful roster of over 15 facilities operating globally. This project represents a significant advancement in biosolids resource recovery and an example of how utilities can choose to implement advanced treatment technologies to ensure long-term program security.”

About Lystek

Lystek International, a division of the Tomlinson Group of Companies, is North America's leading provider of Thermal Hydrolysis solutions for the sustainable management of biosolids and organics, servicing over 60 public and private customers. Lystek THP® converts biosolids and non-hazardous organic residuals into a high-solids liquid, multi-use product for full cycle resource recovery. These products and processes include LysteMize® anaerobic digestion and LysteGro® a nutrient-rich Class A quality, biosolids fertilizer. Lystek offers turnkey solutions including technology supply, design-build and installation services, regional processing solutions, and comprehensive LysteGro product management.

For more information, please contact: Lystek Head Office – 888-501-6508