ExxonMobil Introduces Enable™ 1617 performance polyethylene: A compelling potential solution for high-performance thin-gauge hand wrap applications

HOUSTON, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ExxonMobil today announced the launch of its Enable™ 1617 performance polyethylene (PE) grade. Ideal for thin-gauge hand wrap applications, the new resin is designed to help provide high tenacity and consistent extrusion, as well as help enable the incorporation of high loading levels of post-consumer recycled (PCR) content.



Key Potential Benefits Include:

Incorporation of PCR content: Can provide the performance boost to help enable the incorporation of high levels of PCR content.

Efficiency: Can help to achieve high production speed, offering a cost-effective extrusion process that can maximize output while maintaining quality, making it ideal for high-volume production environments.

Performance: Can help to deliver high tenacity, strong holding force, and reliable load stability, which can help wrapped products remain secure and intact during transportation and storage and help reduce the risk of damage.



An Enable™ performance polyethylene resin-based solution can help to deliver high tenacity, contribute to high holding force and great load stability. The new Enable 1617 performance PE resin can combine seemingly opposite features: high flow and high tenacity. This unique combination can result in great cast film processing, exhibited by fast line speed, low pressure and low motor load.

With its flow properties, Enable 1617 resins can be run in coextruded structures as discrete layers, contrary to some of the lower melt index high tenacity resins that require blending in order to be processed. The balanced properties can provide opportunities for stiff, thinner gauge film, while offering consistent extrusion and high throughput rates, up to 650 m/min for 8 μm film thickness.

To help support value chain participants’ goals of reducing their use of raw materials, ExxonMobil has developed a solution for downgauged, tough hand wrap films that can include the incorporation of PCR content. In high-tenacity hand wrap applications, Enable 1617 resin can make the incorporation of 30+% PCR content possible, while maintaining high processability and good film quality. The incorporation of PCR content can make predicting gel content and quality consistency difficult. Enable™ 1617 performance polyethylene resin is especially well-suited as a blend partner for the incorporation of PCR content. The high melt strength of Enable™ 1617 can contribute to process stability, while the high flow attributes can help enable the processing of thin gauge film at high extrusion rates. Film properties can be affected by the quality of the incorporated PCR content, however, Enable 1617 resins can be instrumental in helping to maintain acceptable film properties for the application without need to up-gauge.

“ExxonMobil is committed to collaborating with our customers to understand their needs and to help them create compelling potential solutions for the industry. Our new resin not only can enhance performance but also can support the incorporation of recycled content,” said Justin Schmader, Market Development Manager, ExxonMobil. “We believe this product will help our customers achieve their operational objectives more efficiently such as helping support their goals of reducing raw material use.”

For more information about ExxonMobil's Enable 1617 performance polyethylene and associated applications, please visit our case study , fact sheet or datasheet .

About ExxonMobil PE

ExxonMobil, one of the largest publicly traded international energy companies, uses technology and innovation to help meet the world’s growing energy needs. ExxonMobil holds an industry-leading inventory of resources, is one of the largest refiners and marketers of petroleum products, and its chemical company is one of the largest in the world. To learn more, visit exxonmobilchemical.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

