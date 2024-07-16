RosenCare and PeopleOne Health Join Forces to Transform Healthcare Market in Florida

PITTSBURGH and ORLANDO, Fla., July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RosenCare , a premier healthcare provider known for its cutting-edge healthcare solutions, ease of access and its quality, today announced a new partnership with PeopleOne Health , a pioneer in value-based primary care. The partnership combines RosenCare’s award-winning healthcare model with PeopleOne Health’s innovative patient-centric approach. Together, they plan to establish primary care health centers across the region, making personalized healthcare more accessible and at a fraction of the traditional costs. It also establishes PeopleOne Health operations in the Florida market.



Addressing a Healthcare Crisis

One-fifth ( 21% ) of Florida residents lack access to a dedicated care provider, a situation exacerbated by staggering annual healthcare costs in the state, which now exceed $214 billion . Coupled with a decline in care quality attributed to overburdened physicians and a broken system, the healthcare market in the region and across the country is primed for transformation.

Bringing Affordable, High-Quality Care to Employers

This partnership enhances access to high-quality patient care, prioritizing convenience, affordability and preventive health. Forward-thinking companies are turning to RosenCare and PeopleOne Health to provide value-based primary care as an additional employee benefit. In turn, employees gain same-day or next-day access to convenient, top-tier healthcare centers, all at little to no cost.

Establishing a Partnership, Expanding their Presence

Later this month, RosenCare and PeopleOne Health will open its first health center in Palatka, which is southwest of St. Augustine, FL, and other new centers are slated to break ground throughout Florida later this year. RosenCare initially contracted with PeopleOne Health to support its healthcare objectives with the School District of Osceola County, established in 2019. The Palatka health center will be the first joint project from inception.

When Harris Rosen, founder and president of Rosen Hotels and Resorts, created RosenCare many years ago, his vision was to bring a quality, affordable healthcare program to his associates and their dependents. He began by constructing his own medical center just for them. “I believe that the national healthcare system today is broken because it is much better to emphasize prevention than it is to rely upon treatment later on. Healthier associates are happier associates, and simply speaking, it is just the right thing to do,” said Rosen.

“We’ve long been inspired by RosenCare’s decades-long commitment to enhancing healthcare quality and access across local communities in Central Florida,” said Jordan Taradash, founder and CEO, PeopleOne Health. “RosenCare and PeopleOne Health bring together the reach, proven model, and focus on improved health outcomes to positively influence millions of lives across the state. We look forward to delivering the type of world-class, personalized care that people in Florida have long desired and deserve."

“With PeopleOne Health, we have found a partner that shares our values and goals of delivering better quality healthcare. The market desperately needs a scalable solution to counter spiraling healthcare costs, and PeopleOne Health’s world-class solution is the best model we’ve seen,” said Kenneth Aldridge, director of Health Services at the Rosen Medical Center. “We’re ready to bring more affordable medical care across Florida and unlock savings that can be invested back into communities.”

Join the Movement

RosenCare and PeopleOne Health feature an end-to-end personalized and specialized healthcare experience for both employers and members. Services include primary care as well as chronic condition care, diagnostics, pharmacy, pediatrics and more.

The partnership is now available to all self-funded employers in Florida. To inquire if RosenCare and PeopleOne Health might be right for you, please visit rosencare.com or peopleonehealth.com .

About PeopleOne Health

PeopleOne Health provides world-class healthcare that seamlessly blends treatment and prevention, leading to significant savings for employers and employees by keeping people healthier. This is the next generation of value-based primary care. Employers save up to 30% on healthcare costs and enhance employee recruiting and retention. Employees get access to an award-winning health benefit at no cost, including a team of top-tier doctors and healthcare professionals. Leading employers and thousands of members trust PeopleOne Health and rate their customer satisfaction an excellent 90+ NPS (exceeding the healthcare industry average of 35). Discover more at peopleonehealth.com .

About RosenCare

RosenCare is the healthcare program arm of Rosen Hotels & Resorts, a unique self-insured healthcare model including a patient-centered medical home model that has saved $500 million from the healthcare system since its inception in 1991. The program is known as one of the most cutting-edge employer-sponsored health plans in the country and was one of the reasons Harris Rosen was recognized by Modern Healthcare as one of its Top 25 Innovators. Learn more at rosencare.com .