Mod Op Expands Its North America Reach and Capabilities with Acquisition of Canada-based, Evans Hunt

NEW YORK, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mod Op, a full-service digital marketing agency driving client growth through creativity, data science, and innovation, today announced the acquisition of Canada-based full-service digital agency Evans Hunt. The agency has extensive expertise in marketing, strategy, branding, digital strategy, user research, campaign work, website development, product development and more. This acquisition marks Mod Op's largest to date and strengthens its presence and capabilities in Canada, particularly in the travel and tourism, energy, and telecom sectors.



“With their reputation of adaptability and growth, the acquisition of Evans Hunt emphasizes how skilled our team has become at attracting and integrating world-class marketing firms,” said Eric J. Bertrand, CEO of Mod Op. “As with our other acquisitions, including Toronto-based Context Creative, we’re confident that overlaying Mod Op’s blend of data and human creativity to the Evans Hunt practice will allow for further growth. With over 170 team members country-wide, we’re excited to further our commitment to being one of the leading independent agencies in Canada.”

Evans Hunt, established in 2008 with headquarters in Calgary and a strong presence in Vancouver, British Columbia, has built a powerful reputation for its expertise in the digital and product space. The agency is also known for its robust culture of audience obsession and customer insight, supported by an in-house research team. Their diverse portfolio includes long-term clients across various industries including Rogers, Travel Alberta, Glassdoor, Cenovus, Boyne Resorts, Alterra, and Brookfield Residential.

“We are thrilled to join Mod Op, a global agency that shares our vision of delivering innovative and impactful solutions for our clients,” said Bill Hunt, Managing Partner at Evans Hunt. “Mod Op's expertise and growth-oriented culture will enable us to expand our service offering and reach new markets. We are excited to work with Mod Op's talented teams across North America and beyond, and to leverage their network and resources to create unforgettable experiences for our clients.”

The acquisition of Evans Hunt underscores Mod Op's mission to integrate cutting-edge, AI-enabled technologies with human creativity, a vision highlighted by the formation of Mod Op’s AI Council earlier this year. This acquisition follows Mod Op's recent acquisitions of LAM Design and Red Tettemer O'Connell + Partners (RTO+P) signaling a continued shift towards more integrated, full-service offerings in marketing communications.

“Mod Op’s mission to blend human creativity with technology was how we knew they were the right partner for us,” added Dan Evans, Managing Partner at Evans Hunt. “We absolutely believe that the combination of creativity and technology is the one-two punch that gives our clients something few others can give them. We are excited about continuing that journey as part of Mod Op.”

Mod Op is based in Miami, and has offices in Dallas, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Portland, Minneapolis, New York, Philadelphia, Panama City, Panama, Cleveland and Toronto, Canada. The agency delivers creative and strategic solutions for leading brands like Nestlé, Duracell, ExxonMobil, VTech® and LeapFrog®, Church & Dwight, Baha Mar, and more.

