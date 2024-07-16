NanoGraf Receives First Production Order for Its Silicon Anode Batteries, Strengthening U.S. Battery Supply Chain for Key Department of Defense Contractor

CHICAGO, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NanoGraf, the battery material company enabling stronger, lighter, longer-lasting lithium-ion batteries, today announced it has received its initial production order from leading global aerospace and defense technology contractors to produce its batteries for the U.S. military.



NanoGraf’s M38 18650 cells will primarily be used for tactical hand-held radios, where NanoGraf’s proprietary silicon anode technology will allow U.S. soldiers to continue using their devices for up to 15% longer compared to what they use today. The production order is a major step in support of the Department of Defense’s ongoing initiatives to foster a more expansive, resilient domestic battery supply chain.

“Producing clean energy technology here in Illinois isn’t just imperative for military capability, it’s essential for our national and economic security,” said U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL). “NanoGraf has assumed a critical role in onshoring the battery supply chain, and is helping us work toward the goal that America will be at the forefront of battery innovation.”

The Department of Defense has made several direct investments to help curb the military’s reliance on Chinese battery technology. In January, NanoGraf announced a new contract with the U.S. Army worth up to $15 million to develop cross-compatible batteries for soldiers in the field, which brought NanoGraf’s total U.S. Department of Defense funding to $45 million. This commitment to purchase cells from NanoGraf spotlights how those investments are benefiting the domestic supply chain.

“We’re excited to reach this important milestone, and to equip soldiers with U.S.-produced batteries that can last as long as their missions require,” said Francis Wang, CEO of NanoGraf. “This production order is a meaningful step forward for the military, and for NanoGraf as we continue to successfully scale our domestic manufacturing.”

The production order is just one of several recent announcements showcasing NanoGraf’s growth. In June, NanoGraf completed the first large volume production run for the military. In March, NanoGraf announced a new 67,850-square-foot facility for advanced manufacturing and expanded R&D capabilities, increasing its Chicago footprint by nearly 400%.

About NanoGraf

NanoGraf is an advanced battery material company whose patented silicon anode technology enables longer-lasting, higher-energy, and higher-power lithium-ion batteries. NanoGraf works with more than 50 companies, including some of the world’s leading consumer electronics, household appliance, and power tool brands, and over 12 strategic partners in electric mobility (from startups to Fortune 100s). NanoGraf is a spinout of Northwestern University and Argonne National Laboratory.

