Veteran Team of Healthcare Data Analytics Executives Announce Launch of Growth.Health

ATLANTA, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Several former executive leaders from Tea Leaves Health - including its former CEO Reuben Kennedy - today announced the launch of their latest venture, engagement-driven analytics innovator Growth.Health. Kennedy is founder and CEO of the new organization, leading alongside co-founders, James Schleck, Stefan Agustsson and Jody Spusta.



For years, the team of pioneers has witnessed healthcare industry organizations of all sizes and across all market segments struggle with the identification, acquisition, and leakage of high-value customers. With their unique expertise and decades of experience conceiving of and engineering highly secure, rich data stores for healthcare and other regulated industries, they knew that they possessed the capacity to aid in its maturation.

“For the first time, organizations can truly understand who their customers are and find more like them,” said Schleck, the company’s Chief Strategy Officer. “Ultimately, healthcare can shore up their eroding margins and stabilize growth projections - all while proactively educating and empowering consumers safely, within a zero trust architecture.”

Over the past months, Growth.Health has quietly built and tested a pre-market beta release. It is currently in use by multiple clients, spanning healthcare market segments and use cases - and resulting in exceptional reports of demonstrable ROI.

“The single most impactful catalyst of a successful Go To Market strategy is a materially deep understanding of your markets, prospects, customers, and those who never will be,” said Darin Szilagyi, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications at Platinum Dermatology Partners and an early customer of Growth.Health. “Instantly, Growth.Health has been able to unlock the story behind our customer acquisition and retention by modeling prospect and customer behavior. This kind of insight focuses my team's time and resources on what drives our success. Just as important, it also helps definitely rule out fools gold, often even before we break a sweat.”

Growth.Health’s landmark solution will launch leading up to the HLTH conference in October of this year.

About Growth.Health

In an industry often overshadowed by complexity and confusion, Growth.Health emerges not just as another player, but as a groundbreaking force carving out a unique niche in healthcare. We're more than aware—we're essential, bringing to the table what healthcare has long been waiting for: simplicity in complexity, clarity in confusion.

At Growth.Health, we understand that at the heart of healthcare transformation is not just data, but the ability to harness it powerfully yet with startling simplicity. We're on a mission to demystify the world of healthcare data, making it not only accessible but intuitively actionable. This isn't just innovation; it's innovation with purpose.