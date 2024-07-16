Bioworld Partners with North Texas Food Bank to Combat Food Insecurity

Dallas, TX, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NTFB) announced a generous $500,000 pledge from The Bioworld Foundation to deliver 1.5 million meals to North Texas residents facing hunger over the next five years. This initiative includes the Bioworld logo featured on a co-branded truck that will transport food throughout the food bank's extensive 10,000-square-mile service area.

NTFB President and CEO Trisha Cunningham emphasized the importance of community support in addressing hunger, stating, "We can only serve the nearly 778,000 individuals in need within our 13-county area thanks to partners like Bioworld." She added, "We are deeply grateful for The Bioworld Foundation's commitment to creating brighter futures for our region's children, seniors, and families. This support comes at a critical time, as Texas ranks No. 1 in the nation for hunger, with nearly 5 million people experiencing food insecurity."

Raj Malik, Founder and CEO of Bioworld, highlighted the company's long-standing dedication to community support, particularly youth development. "Bioworld has always believed in giving back to local communities. Our outreach focuses on helping students and young people; hunger relief is a key component of that mission."

Bioworld's leadership resonates with NTFB’s Nourish the Future programs, which aim to combat child hunger. Notably, the School Pantry program supplies non-perishable items and fresh produce to 40 sites across North Texas, while the Food 4 Kids backpack program ensures that up to 11,000 chronically hungry children have meals to take home every weekend. In the 2023 fiscal year alone, NTFB provided over 50.2 million meals to children in need.

Beyond financial contributions, Bioworld employees dedicate their time to volunteering at NTFB’s Perot Family Campus, contributing 430 hours since 2022 to packing and boxing food.

Malik actively encourages employees to volunteer, allowing them time during work hours. "We believe that fostering a culture of community engagement enhances internal and external connections," Malik explained. “This initiative promotes personal development and cultivates a positive environment throughout our organization."

About Bioworld

Bioworld is the leading global manufacturer of licensed apparel, accessories, and home goods. Bioworld partners with the world’s most iconic creators and brands to bring pop culture to life, all to create deeper connections between fans and the things they love. Founded in 1999 as a headwear company, Bioworld currently designs into over 25 product categories and partners with retailers at all levels of distribution. From mass to specialty, from boutique to online, Bioworld helps fans connect at every price point, style, and trend. From new categories to new channels and beyond, Bioworld keeps their partners ahead of the curve.

Headquartered in the US with offices in Europe, China, India, and Canada, Bioworld's global presence has facilitated its growth in becoming the global leader in delivering these innovative products to all levels of retail distribution. For more information, visit: https://www.bioworldmerch.com/.

About the North Texas Food Bank

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is a top-ranked non-profit hunger-relief organization that sources, packages and distributes food through a network of about 500 Partner Agencies and organizations across 13 North Texas counties. The organization also provides food to children, seniors and families through various direct-delivery programs, including mobile pantries.

In its last fiscal year, the NTFB provided access to more than 144 million nutritious meals or nearly 400,000 meals a day, a 5% percent increase over the prior year. The North Texas Food Bank is designated a 4-Star Exceptional organization by Charity Navigator based on its governance, integrity and financial stability, and is ranked 89th on Forbes 2023 Top 100 Charities in America. NTFB is a member of Feeding America, the nation’s largest hunger-relief organization. For more information, www.ntfb.org.

