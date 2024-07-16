Celebrating Excellence: IDC and CIO Announce Winners of the 2024 CIO Awards Canada

Toronto, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



International Data Corporation (IDC) Canada, in collaboration with Foundry’s CIO, proudly announces the recipients of the 2024 CIO Awards Canada. Now in its third year, this prestigious awards program celebrates the most innovative technology projects and teams across Canada. Winners and industry leaders will come together to honor the achievements at an in-person ceremony on September 25, 2024, at The National Club in downtown Toronto, hosted by Lee Rennick, Executive Director, CIO Communities at CIO Online.



The CIO Awards Canada celebrate Canadian organizations and the teams within them that are using IT in innovative ways to deliver business value, whether by creating competitive advantage, optimizing business processes, enabling growth or improving relationships with customers.



"We're excited to celebrate CIO Awards Canada 2024, which honors Canadian IT organizations for projects driving digital business growth through technology innovation and demonstrating business value. We wish to congratulate this years’ winners as their projects were very inspiring and a true testament of the highly skilled and innovative workforce here in Canada,” said Lars Goransson, Managing Director, Canada, IDC.

AtkinsRéalis

Aviso

Baycrest

CAA Club Group of Companies

Canadian Tire Corporation

City of Burlington

College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario (CPSO)

Desjardins

ENMAX Corporation

Equitable Bank

Graham Construction

GS1 CANADA

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan

ICES

IMCO

Lexis Nexis

Nature Fresh Farms

Nissan Canada Incorporation

PwC Canada

Sun Life Financial Inc.

QDoc

Royal Bank of Canada/Technology & Operations - Global Functions Technology

TELUS

Teranet Inc.

The Corporation of the City of Markham

Toronto Region Board of Trade

Travel Alberta

University Information Technology at York University

Valnet, Inc

VersaBank





Please visit CIO Awards Canada to learn more about attending or sponsoring the program. Join the conversation and stay connected on social media using the hashtag #CIOawardsCanada.



