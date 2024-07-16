G2A.COM awarded as "Best Marketplace" in the VII Edition of the 21st Century National Technology Awards 2024





AMSTERDAM, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G2A.COM , the world's largest marketplace for digital entertainment, has been awarded at the VII Edition of the 21st Century National Technology Awards, held at the prestigious The Westin Palace Hotel in Madrid on May 30th. This award highlights G2A.COM's commitment and innovation in the technology sector.

The event, organized by El Suplemento, brought together leaders from the technology sector in an evening dedicated to celebrating the most significant achievements and advancements. The gala not only allowed the recognition of outstanding companies and professionals, but also encouraged networking in a relaxed and enriching atmosphere.

During the ceremony, the director of the event, Mr. Antonio Queijeiro, highlighted the importance of technology in today's society and how companies such as G2A.COM are at the forefront in adapting and responding to the emerging needs of the consumer market, who are looking for products and services adapted to new forms of digital consumption.

G2A.COM Leadership & Innovation

G2A.COM, founded in 2010, has established itself as a global leader in the digital entertainment market, including video games, software, gift cards and other digital items. With the most secure platform, G2A.COM has revolutionized the marketplace digital industry by offering a wide range of digital entertainment at competitive prices, and with a service and responsiveness that has benefited more than 30 millions of users around the world.

The company distinguishes itself by its focus on technological innovation, providing advanced tools for buyers and sellers. Its marketplace, known for its security and efficiency, has facilitated smooth and reliable transactions, consolidating itself as a benchmark in the industry that today is awarded with this award at the 21st Century National Technology Awards.

Katarzyna Jakubiec, Head of Sales Partnerships & New Business at G2A.COM, commented: "This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our global team. At G2A.COM, we strive to continuously improve our services and provide the best possible experience for all users in an interconnected world and 24/7, which is why we are proud to be recognized for our innovation and leadership in the digital marketplace."

Global Impact and Promoting Healthy Entertainment

Beyond its commercial success, G2A.COM is dedicated to fostering a global connection between sports, health, and entertainment. The brand collaborates with sports organizations and athletes and content creators worldwide, including Drift Masters, latest promotional contract with Robert Lewandowski, and some representants of US NCAA athletes. G2A.COM’s initiative focuses on promoting a healthy lifestyle and provides engaging entertainment options, highlighting its commitment to both excellence and the well-being of our community.

The award given to G2A.COM reaffirms its position as a benchmark in innovation and technological development, underlining its commitment to excellence and quality in service to its users.

About G2A

G2A.COM is the world's largest digital entertainment marketplace, where 30 million users have already shopped. We have a catalog of more than 75,000 digital products, including video games, DLCs, in-game items, gift cards, and programs, offered by retailers around the world. The platform is part of an ecosystem that includes different products and services, including G2A Plus, a loyalty program that offers discounts on the platform and other benefits.

