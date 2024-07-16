Take Advantage of INNOCN's Prime Day Offers on Top-Rating Gaming Monitors

SHENZHEN, CHINA, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- July 16,2024 - This Prime Day, immerse in the ultimate gaming experience with Shenzhen Century Joint Innovation Technology Co., Ltd., (INNOCN) exclusive deals on their premium lineup of gaming monitors. From July 16th to July 17th, gamers can enjoy significant discounts on three top models, each tailored to elevate your gameplay to new heights

INNOCN 27 Inch 2K 180HZ Monitor - Model 27G1R PLUS

Regular Price: $199.99

Prime Day Price: $159.99 ($40 off)

Additional Discount: Get an extra 10% off the Prime Day price with code N6A8426W





Ideal for gamers seeking a high-definition visual experience without compromising on smooth gameplay. The 180Hz refresh rate ensures every frame flows seamlessly, enhancing your gaming precision and enjoyment.

INNOCN 27 Inch 2K 240HZ Monitor - Model 27G1S PLUS

Regular Price: $269.99

Prime Day Price: $199.99 ($70 off)

Elevate your gaming performance with this 240Hz refresh rate monitor. Enjoy crisp visuals and fluid motion that keeps up with even the most intense gaming sessions. No discount code needed.

INNOCN 27 Inch 4K 144HZ Monitor - Model 27G1V

Regular Price: $379.97

Prime Day Price: $299.99 ($80 off)

Additional Discount: Enjoy an extra 10% off the Prime Day price with code KLJNOKFR





Immerse yourself in stunning 4K resolution with a blazing-fast 144Hz refresh rate. This monitor delivers unparalleled clarity and smoothness, making it a perfect choice for serious gamers and content creators alike.

INNOCN 27 Inch 2K 240HZ Monitor – Model 27G1G Plus

Immerse yourself in fluid gameplay with this high-performance monitor featuring a 240Hz refresh rate and crisp 2K resolution. Don't miss out on this exclusive Prime Day deal! Use code 9VG4V2EL for an extra 10% off the Prime Day price.

INNOCN 27 Inch 240HZ Monitor – Model 27A1S

Explore immersive gaming with the INNOCN 27A1S featuring vibrant visuals and smooth gameplay. Take advantage of its sleek design and advanced features for an enhanced gaming experience. Use code 27A1SOLEDA for 5% off on Amazon.

These Prime Day deals are exclusive to Amazon and are available for a limited time only. Whether you're upgrading your current setup or building a new gaming rig, INNOCN's monitors offer cutting-edge technology at unbeatable prices. Don't miss out on this opportunity to enhance your gaming experience with INNOCN's top-of-the-line monitors.

Product Link:

27G1R PLUS: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CJFPXTXG?th=1

27G1S PLUS: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CQ4JR6FX

27G1G PLUS: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CYYV34LK

27G1V: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BNL68QGW

27A1S: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CMSVLJW2

Cast Your Vote in the Design Contest



A fun "Vote to Design" competition is being held on our Facebook page by INNOCN as part of our dedication to involving our community. Participants can vote for their favorite design suggestion to enter to win a portable monitor worth $300 USD. We intend to encourage creativity by giving our fans an opportunity to influence future product offerings through this contest.



For additional information about INNOCN goods and to take part in the "Vote to Design" contest, please follow us on INNOCN Official social media.

See more of INNOCN's most recent products and innovations:

Prime Day Deals 2024 - Japan: https://bit.ly/4cSi0oV

Early Prime Day + Prime Day - USA: https://bit.ly/4cw0erT

Vote to design products: https://bit.ly/votetodesign

About INNOCN:

Shenzhen Century Joint Innovation Technology Co., Ltd.,(INNOCN) aims to provide cutting-edge solutions that improve user experience and productivity across a range of industries by pushing the limits of display technology.