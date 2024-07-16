WittKieffer Extends Its Leadership Solutions to Animal Health & Sciences Organizations

Oak Brook, Illinois, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WittKieffer, the premier executive search and leadership advisory firm improving quality of life through impactful leadership, announced the expansion of its global life sciences practice to support Animal Health & Sciences and other One Health organizations. These organizations focus on advancing the welfare of animals, human health, and environmental sustainability through innovative products, services, research, and advocacy. The One Health concept highlights the interconnectedness of animals, humans, and our shared environment and is a natural extension of the firm's 55-year commitment to serving organizations that make the world better.

“WittKieffer embraces the philosophy of ONE HEALTH. ONE WORLD.," notes Michael Castleman, WittKieffer’s Chief Business Officer and Executive Partner for Global Life Sciences, Investor-backed Healthcare, and Interim Leadership Solutions. Recognizing that the welfare of people and communities depends on that of animals and our environment directly enhances our mission to improve quality of life through impactful leadership."

WittKieffer's Animal Health & Sciences capabilities include the build-out and development of leadership teams in public, private, and investor-backed companies, including: pharmaceutical, biologics, and diagnostics firms; contract research, development, and manufacturing organizations; consulting firms; and organizations dedicated to animal nutrition, research and education, and veterinary healthcare.

"Leadership talent is a true differentiator for Animal and One Health companies," says Joe Kennedy, Managing Director, Global Life Sciences and Animal Health. "These organizations face significant challenges in accessing and developing leadership teams with combine sector expertise proven experience driving change and innovation. In addition to executive search, these firms can look to WittKieffer for an array of leadership development and performance solutions, as well as interim and on-demand executives. In all of these services, we leverage our deep understanding of and connections to leaders in life sciences, healthcare, and academic medicine."

Kennedy joins WittKieffer to lead its extension into Animal Health & Sciences. He is a seasoned executive search professional with extensive global experience within the segment, including for senior scientific, medical/veterinary, commercial, operational, and functional roles. Before joining WittKieffer, Kennedy served as Managing Director for a UK-based life sciences recruitment firm, leading that organization’s efforts in Animal Health, ESG, and diversity, equity, and inclusion. He also previously served as Executive Consultant at another global recruiting firm, focusing on Animal Health globally. Kennedy holds a law degree from the University of the West of Scotland.

About WittKieffer

WittKieffer is the premier executive search and leadership advisory firm developing impactful leadership teams for organizations that improve quality of life. We work exclusively with organizations in not-for-profit and for-profit healthcare, life sciences, and education – the “Quality of Life Ecosystem.” Leveraging our unwavering focus on this complex ecosystem, we help clients solve challenging problems through executive search, interim leadership and leadership advisory services. We strengthen organizations that make the world better. Visit wittkieffer.com to learn more.