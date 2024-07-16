Aluxury® Introduces New 100% Pure Essential Oils to its Collection

SOUTHAMPTON, United Kingdom, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aluxury®, a leading name in the luxury home fragrance industry, is excited to announce the expansion of its essential oil collection with the introduction of new 100% pure essential oils. This launch marks a significant milestone in Aluxury's commitment to offering the finest quality, ethically sourced, and meticulously chosen essential oils to enhance wellness and create a serene environment at home.



The new range features standout oils such as Sandalwood, Vanilla Oil, Bergamot, Lavender, and Jasmine, each known for their unique wellness properties and superior quality. These Aluxury® pure essential oils are perfect for various uses, including aromatherapy, enhancing your well-being, and creating a calming atmosphere.

The new essential oils are a seamless addition to Aluxury's diffuser oil collection , designed to be compatible with their electric diffusers, including the acclaimed Nebula diffuser . These diffusers are crafted to deliver the perfect aromatic experience, ensuring that the essence of each oil is fully realised.

Aluxury® believes in sourcing only the highest quality ingredients for each of its products. Each essential oil in its collection is ethically sourced and selected for its purity and potency. Every drop of oil is of the finest standard, providing the best possible benefits for the mind and body, as a result of the company’s commitment to sustainability and quality.

From promoting relaxation and reducing stress to invigorating the senses and boosting mood, Aluxury's essential oil collection offers a variety of options to suit every need. The carefully curated selection ensures that you can find the perfect oil for any occasion, whether you want to unwind after a long day or create a refreshing environment.

The new essential oils are available now on Aluxury's website. To celebrate the launch, customers can enjoy a special discount with the code JULY10, providing 10% off all purchases. This offer is the perfect opportunity to explore our new range and find your favourite scents.

"As we spend time and effort sourcing the finest quality oils, we'll continue to expand our essential oil and diffuser oil collections," says Andrew Gaugler, Director at Aluxury®. "Our goal is to provide our customers with the best in luxury home fragrance, enhancing their well-being and creating a sanctuary in their homes."

About Aluxury®