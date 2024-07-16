Fujifilm Launches APERTO Lucent™ 0.4T Open MRI System

Lexington, Mass., July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation, a leading provider of diagnostic and enterprise imaging solutions, announces the U.S. launch of APERTO Lucent™, a powerful open 0.4T MRI system. Relying on renowned Fujifilm permanent magnet technology, the new MRI system boasts a unique single-pillar design. The wide, laterally moving table complements the system’s open architecture to offer a comfortable patient experience.

Beyond its patient comfort advantages, the new MRI system addresses today’s capability and quality needs. RADAR motion compensating pulse sequence technology enables reduced need for rescans and minimizing artifact impact on workflow. RADAR sequences can be applied, from head to extremities, including shoulder and cervical spine, where patient motion can particularly challenge the MRI exam.

CHESS type RF Fat saturation complements STIR and Dixon type FatSep sequences, offering a comprehensive fat suppression capability. APERTO Lucent features eight channels of active patient shimming, designed to provide highest possible field uniformity in support of fat suppression and enhanced image quality.

Spatial resolution and high signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) are promoted by sensitive solenoid technology RF receiver coils and IP-Recon, Fujifilm’s iterative reconstruction algorithm. IP- Recon mitigates image noise using a wavelet transform approach, which helps to provide high quality images under demanding resolution requirements.

“APERTO Lucent is a perfect solution for providers looking for a space-saving, cost-effective system that enhances the MRI patient experience,” said Shawn Etheridge, Executive Director, Modality Solutions Marketing, FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation. “With permanent magnet open MRI technology, there is little need for additional equipment and infrastructure to maintain the magnetic field, keeping installation and operating costs low for our customers and providing a stronger return on investment.”

About Fujifilm Healthcare Americas Corporation

FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation is a comprehensive healthcare company that has an extensive range of technology and expertise in the detection, diagnosis, and treatment of diseases. Fujifilm’s innovative portfolio includes solutions spanning diagnostic imaging, enterprise imaging, endoscopic imaging, surgical imaging, and in-vitro diagnostics. The company is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit healthcaresolutions-us.fujifilm.com.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, headquartered in Tokyo, leverages its depth of knowledge and proprietary core technologies to deliver innovative products and services across the globe through the four key business segments of healthcare, electronics, business innovation, and imaging with over 70,000 employees. Guided and united by our Group Purpose of “giving our world more smiles,” we address social challenges and create a positive impact on society through our products, services, and business operations. Under its medium-term management plan, VISION2030, which ends in FY2030, we aspire to continue our evolution into a company that creates value and smiles for various stakeholders as a collection of global leading businesses and achieve a global revenue of 4 trillion yen (29 billion USD at an exchange rate of 140 JPY/USD). For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com.

For further details about our commitment to sustainability and Fujifilm’s Sustainable Value Plan 2030, click here.

