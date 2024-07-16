TransUnion Named One of Seramount’s 100 Best Companies in 2024

CHICAGO, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) announced today it has been named one of the 100 Best Companies in 2024 by Seramount, a strategic professional services and research firm. The US-based list details corporations providing inclusive benefits for families, including paid gender-neutral parental leave, subsidized childcare, bereavement leave after miscarriage, reimbursement for fertility expenses and increased mental health benefits for employees.



“It’s an honor to receive this recognition, and it’s an affirmation that we’re on the right track toward ensuring TransUnion associates feel a sense of belonging and have ample resources and programming to support their development,” shared Susan Muigai, Chief Human Resources Officer, TransUnion. “At the same time, we’re committed to raising the bar as we continue shaping our Workforce for Good.”

The recognition marks TransUnion’s second consecutive appearance on Seramount’s 100 Best Companies list, which also included a first-place ranking for the company’s mental health benefits and policies.

TransUnion has remained committed to building a workplace that’s welcoming, inclusive and supportive for all its associates. The company’s market-competitive Total Rewards package includes a wide range of offerings demonstrating flexibility and support for working parents and caregivers — from flexible time off, personalized mental health resources and remote work arrangements to infertility coverage, adoption assistance and paid parental leave. Internal groups focused on supporting caregivers also drive a sense of inclusion and belonging.

“Our 100 Best Companies have been setting the standard on what is considered an inclusive workplace for parents and caregivers for over 40 years,” said Subha V. Barry, President of Seramount. “Thanks to their dedication, benefits that were considered progressive are now considered the norm, like offering bereavement leave after a miscarriage. The mental welfare of employees continues to be a priority and we are thrilled to see almost 100% of companies offering support in this area.”

Seramount partners with over 450 of the world’s most influential companies, large and small, to offer pragmatic solutions including best practice DEI research, workplace assessment, employee learning and development, and talent sourcing. With more than 200 questions, the company’s annual survey details corporations’ leave policies, workforce representation, benefits, childcare, advancement programs, flexibility, the availability and usage of these programs, as well as the accountability of the managers who oversee them.

The complete list of Seramount’s 2024 100 Best Companies is available online here.

TransUnion is a global information and insights company with over 13,000 associates operating in more than 30 countries. We make trust possible by ensuring each person is reliably represented in the marketplace. We do this with a Tru™ picture of each person: an actionable view of consumers, stewarded with care. Through our acquisitions and technology investments we have developed innovative solutions that extend beyond our strong foundation in core credit into areas such as marketing, fraud, risk and advanced analytics. As a result, consumers and businesses can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good® — and it leads to economic opportunity, great experiences and personal empowerment for millions of people around the world. http://www.transunion.com/business