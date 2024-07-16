Hisense Group President Presents Strategic Roadmap for Company’s Future Success

QINGDAO, China, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hisense, a global leader in home appliances and consumer electronics, unveiled its ambitious growth plans at its Partner Conference in Berlin. Fisher Yu, Hisense Group President, delivered a keynote address titled "Beyond Champion, Beyond Glory" outlining strategic upgrades focused on brand elevation, scenario-driven products and services, industrial structure optimization, and a commitment to further global expansion.







Hisense Introduces Multi-Brand Strategy

Marking its third sponsorship of the UEFA European Championship, Hisense unveils its "Hisense, More Than a Brand" tagline, signaling a multi-brand strategy. Since its inaugural sponsorship in 2016, Hisense’s overseas revenue has surged from $3.5 billion to $12 billion.

“We are thrilled to see Hisense maintain strong momentum in the first half of 2024,” explained Mr. Yu. “We achieved double-digit revenue growth, with an 18% surge in overseas markets, underscoring the success of our long-term strategy built on user-centricity, technological innovation, and a global vision.”

Strategic Upgrades and Future Vision

“Hisense TV shipments ranked No. 2 globally in Q1 2024 for the second consecutive year. We are continuously narrowing the gap with the No. 1 brand and are excited about the future,” said Mr. Yu.

Hisense’s commitment to “User-centric Technology” and “Ultimate Quality” drives the development of new features and products. The company is focusing on creating smart home experiences, prioritizing cross-platform compatibility in connectivity, security, and AI to create smarter products that anticipate and exceed user needs.

Holistic System Solutions and Sustainability

Hisense is transitioning from Standalone End Devices to Holistic System Solutions, utilizing cloud platforms like ConnectLife and HI-Star AI for smart home devices. These solutions prioritize sustainability, aligning with Hisense's long-term environmental and social commitments. Hisense is also advancing in smart transportation, smart buildings, healthcare, energy management, and automotive electronics.

Global Expansion and Local Empowerment

Committed to global expansion, Hisense is upgrading six regional operation centers. Building on its robust network of 26 R&D centers, 34 industrial parks, and manufacturing bases, Hisense's "Think Global, Act Local" approach empowers local talent and strengthens regional manufacturing, R&D, and supply chains.

