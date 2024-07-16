Fresh2 Announces Collaboration with Over 50 Influencers in Video E-commerce

New York, NY, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fresh2 Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: FRES) ("Fresh2" or "the Company"), a B2B e-commerce and supply chain management company within the restaurant and food industry, today announced that its video e-commerce business has partnered with over 50 influencers, resulting in continued rapid sales growth. By leveraging these key partnerships, Fresh2's video e-commerce business is rapidly expanding its market presence in the e-commerce sector.





The Power of Video E-commerce



Unlike traditional e-commerce, video e-commerce uses multimedia formats, which offer stronger visual appeal and can highlight the unique value of products. This dynamic approach has proven to be extremely popular with users. Video e-commerce not only enhances product attractiveness through dynamic displays but also allows for real-time interaction with audiences during live streams, answering questions, and building consumer trust. Influencers can vividly demonstrate product features and usage, enabling consumers to make more informed purchasing decisions.

Broad Product Coverage and Future Expansion

Currently, Fresh2’s video e-commerce business covers a wide range of categories, including food, daily necessities, and electronics, catering to diverse consumer needs. Looking ahead, the company plans to further expand its collaboration with influencers across more domains, not only increasing the number of partners but also introducing experts from various fields to enrich platform content. Additionally, Fresh2 will continue to diversify its product offerings, exploring new market opportunities to provide a broader selection of high-quality products.

About Fresh2 Group Limited

Fresh2 Group Limited is engaged in the business-to-business e-commerce and supply chain sectors. Committed to helping restaurants lower procurement costs and improve efficiency, Fresh2 utilizes an advanced supply chain management system. By applying strategic digital technologies and innovative business models, Fresh2 is driving the online transformation of the restaurant supply industry. Fresh2 aims to refine restaurant operations, adding significant value to the food industry, and building a global network of restaurateurs in the digital age. For more information, visit: https://fresh2.co/investors.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Phone: +1- 917 397 6890

Email: IR@fresh2.co

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements as defined under Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, formulated in accordance with the 'safe harbor' provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements, reflecting the Company's projections about its future financial and operational performance, employ terms like 'believes,' 'estimates,' 'anticipates,' 'expects,' 'plans,' 'projects,' 'intends,' 'potential,' 'target,' 'aim,' 'predict,' 'outlook,' 'seek,' 'goal,' 'objective,' 'assume,' 'contemplate,' 'continue,' 'positioned,' 'forecast,' 'likely,' 'may,' 'could,' 'might,' 'will,' 'should,' 'approximately,' and similar expressions to convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations, assumptions, and projections, involving judgments about future economic conditions, competitive landscapes, market dynamics, and business decisions, many of which are inherently challenging to predict accurately and are largely beyond the Company's control. Additionally, these statements are subject to a multitude of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other variables that could significantly diverge the Company's actual results from those depicted in any forward-looking statement. These factors include, but are not limited to, varying economic conditions, competitive pressures, and regulatory changes. Because of these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements. In addition, these statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except as may be required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.