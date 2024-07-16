Rascals Wins “Training Diaper Product of the Year” In 2024 Baby Innovation Awards

LOS ANGELES, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2024 Baby Innovation Awards , an independent recognition platform highlighting the most innovative companies, services, and products in the highly competitive baby care industry, today announced that Rascals is the recipient of the “Training Diaper Product of the Year” award.

Rascals Premium CoComelon Training Pants have been engineered with 6 Core Innovations for a high-performing pant that helps make change-time easier. Dermatologist tested and designed to be safe on sensitive skin, their pant materials are free from 100+ harmful substances; meaning 0% lotions, latex, or fragrance. As the world’s first diaper brand to receive the BioChecked Non Glyphosate certificate, their training pants are also Dermatest Guaranteed, OEKO-TEX Standard 100 Certified, Allergy Tested and Certified by PETA as cruelty-free and vegan.



Rascals UltraFlex 360™ Waistband is comprised of 15+ pieces of elastic to offer the most comfortable fit for active babies. Designed with Quick-Change Features, their pants feature easy-tear sides and a handy disposal tab for tackling changes on-the-go. This compliments their Easy On & Off Design, where the training pant functions just like underwear to help with the transition to potty training.

Praised by parents globally for their superior diaper absorbency, Rascals Premium CoComelon Training Pants feature a unique Hydrolock Core™ that holds up to 25x its weight[1] for 12 hours[2] of advanced leak protection; and up to 83% more absorbency capacity vs leading US brands.[3] To offer a comfortable, gentle feel on skin, their pants are made with AirSpun™ Technology, where materials are hot-air bonded for a breathable, feather-soft feel. The training pants are made with premium materials sourced from around the world, including fluff pulp from sustainable forests, super absorbent material (SAP), polypropylene non-woven fabrics, polyethylene film, elastics and adhesive glue.

Rascals Premium CoComelon Training Pants also feature an exclusive print with CoComelon's JJ and friends, helping to keep babies entertained and engaged. Designed to bring a surprise and delight factor into toddlers change-time or potty training routine, seeing their favorite characters on the print helps make the process easier for parents (and more fun for the little ones!).

Committed to continuous improvement, the company conducts in-house testing with materials undergoing stringent product safety assessments, and third-party testing through Diaper Testing International. Their end-to-end vertically integrated factory allows Rascals to operate and manufacture their products under strict guidelines, to oversee and provide the best product quality and safety outcomes.

“We understand the demands on modern parents, all striving to be the best they can be - and they all know the importance of a quality diaper or training pants. Having a diaper you can trust, one with clean ingredients, a comfortable fit, and that performs well, is a necessity,” says Amelia Watson, Head of Marketing for Rascals. “We are thrilled to accept this Baby Innovation Award and will continue to deliver premium baby products that keep our babies dry without compromising comfort and quality of material. It’s all about making life easier for parents and better for their little humans.”

Consumer spending in the Baby Care market is projected to reach over 19 billion by 2030. The Independent Innovation Awards program is the industry’s most robust recognition platform for the innovators and leaders within the Baby Care industry. The annual awards program recognizes the most outstanding companies, services, and products in this rapidly expanding market. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from around the world.

“Rascals Premium CoComelon Training Pants help make change time easier. Diaper rash and skin irritation usually occur due to exposure to chemicals and the babies’ own moisture. Dyes, fragrances, and phthalates pose risks to sensitive infant skin, while a tight fit may affect a child's comfort and development,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director of Baby Innovation Awards. “Congratulations to Rascals for winning the ‘Training Diaper Product of the Year’ award. With their quality diapers and training pants, you don’t have to play a guessing game when it comes to what’s in their products - it’s right there on the packaging - all the healthy goodness you want lying next to your baby’s skin.”

Rascals (formerly Rascal + Friends) Premium Diapers, Training Pants and Baby Wipes help reduce the stress of early parenthood, because they've been engineered to perform better at affordable, everyday prices. Founded in New Zealand in 2016 by a mom struggling to find an affordable, high-performing diaper that was safe on her son's eczema-prone skin. We spent years undergoing extensive R&D processes, working with expert manufacturers to test hundreds of designs and gathering feedback from parents. Our premium materials have been sourced around the world and assembled in our own world-class factory, harnessing the world's most innovative, cost-effective technology through our vertically integrated manufacturing processes. This has allowed us to engineer our training pants to perform better than competitors - with up to 83% more absorbency capacity vs. leading US brands - at affordable, everyday prices - from only $0.30 per pant, vs industry average of $0.50! That means fewer blowouts, less mess and less stress!

[1] Based on weight of Rascals absorbent gel and pant core

[2] Up to 12 Hours of Protection will vary according to individual baby's bladder habits

[3] Based on total free swell absorbency capacity of Rascals pants vs. leading US brands