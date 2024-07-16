Global Immersion Cooling Market Insights, 2024-2028: Total Market Revenue to Increase by $988 Million, Driven by the Growing Adoption of Liquid Immersion Solutions in Hyperscale Data Centers

Dublin, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Immersion Cooling Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global immersion cooling market is forecasted to grow by USD 988 million during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 28.62% during the forecast period. The market is driven by increasing investments in data centers, growing inclination for immersion cooling solutions, and growing emphasis on reduction in power consumption by data centers.

This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The study identifies the emergence of advanced technologies as one of the prime reasons driving the immersion cooling market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing focus on strategic collaborations and growing adoption of liquid immersion solutions in hyperscale data centers will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The global immersion cooling market is segmented as below:

By Type

Single-phase immersion cooling

Two-phase immersion cooling

By Application

High-performance computing

Edge computing

Cryptocurrency mining

By Region

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

Middle East and Africa

A robust vendor analysis was designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading immersion cooling market vendors. Also, the immersion cooling market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Aecorsis BV

Bitfury Group Ltd.

Comfort Systems USA Inc.

DCX The Liquid Cooling Co.

Delta Electronics Inc.

DUG Technology Ltd.

Engineered Fluids Inc.

Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.

Gigabyte Technology Co. Ltd.

Green Revolution Cooling Inc.

Iceotope Technologies Ltd.

LiquidCool Solutions

LiquidStack B.V.

Midas Immersion Cooling

PEZY Computing KK

SixtyOneC

Submer Technologies SL

TEIMMERS

TMGcore Inc.

Wiwynn Corp.

