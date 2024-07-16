Philippines Plastic Industry Research Report 2024-2033 Featuring JG Summit Petrochemicals, Chemrez, NPC Alliance, Dupont, Philippines Polypropylene, SGS Philippines, and Philippine Resins Industries

Dublin, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Philippines Plastic Industry Research Report 2024-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The plastics industry in the Philippines is highly dependent on imports, with over US$ 2 billion worth of plastic raw materials and products imported annually. According to the publisher, in 2023, the import value of plastic raw materials and products in the Philippines reached US$ 2.68 billion, accounting for 2.1% of the country's total imports for the year.





Driven by the growth of the manufacturing sector and the booming e-commerce industry, the demand of the plastics industry in the Philippines has increased rapidly. According to the publisher, plastics are widely used in the manufacturing sector in the Philippines, especially in the packaging and automotive industries. Injection molding systems are in high demand in these industries for producing items such as bottle caps, packaging materials, car dashboards, trays, etc. In addition, extrusion molding is an important production process used for manufacturing plastic parts such as drinking straws, pipes, curtain tracks, wall components, wall protection parts, and automotive parts.



Despite the driving factors, the plastics industry in the Philippines faces some market obstacles. Although the country's economic growth is commendable, it is essentially still a developing country, and many regions remain at the poverty line, leading to widespread use of plastic bags. Filipinos use over 163 million small plastic bags, 480,000 shopping bags, and 450,000 thin film bags daily, with less than 9% being recycled.



Environmental organizations in the Philippines have long advocated for a ban on single-use plastic products, submitting hundreds of proposed laws and resolutions to Congress over the past decade to support this call. Finally, in 2022, the Philippine Congress passed the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) Act, requiring companies with assets exceeding 100 million Philippine pesos to develop a plan to recycle an equivalent amount of the plastic they produce, or face fines of at least 5 million Philippine pesos.



The market concentration of the plastics industry in the Philippines is high. According to the publisher, the key players in the Philippine plastics market include JG Summit Petrochemicals Group, Chemrez Technologies, NPC Alliance Corporation, Dupont, Philippines Polypropylene Inc., SGS Philippines Inc., and Philippine Resins Industries Inc.



With the continuous growth of the Philippine economy and population, the market size of the plastics industry in the Philippines is expected to continue to grow, and the import value of plastic raw materials and products will also increase. According to the publisher, the import value of plastic raw materials and products in the Philippines is expected to reach US$3.66 billion by 2033, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5% from 2024 to 2033.



Topics covered:

Overview of the Philippines' Plastics Industry

Economic Conditions and Policies for the Philippines' Plastics Industry

How Foreign Investment Enters the Philippines' Plastics Market

Market Size of the Philippines' Plastics Industry (2024-2033)

Analysis of Major Plastics Manufacturers in the Philippines

Key Drives and Market Opportunities for the Plastics Industry in the Philippines

Company Profiles

JG Summit Petrochemicals Group

Chemrez Technologies

NPC Alliance Corporation

Dupont

Philippines Polypropylene Inc.

SGS Philippines Inc.

Philippine Resins Industries Inc.

1. Overview of the Philippines

