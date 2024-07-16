Structural Drivers of Inflation Study 2024: Implications for the Global Economy and Industries - Demographics Changes, Globalisation Reset, Decarbonisation, AI Revolution and Higher Debt Levels

Dublin, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Structural Drivers of Inflation: Implications for the Global Economy and Industries" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The briefing explores structural drivers of inflation and their impact on the global economy and business environment. Factors such as demographics changes, globalisation reset, decarbonisation, AI revolution and higher debt levels would add to the higher price pressures. Companies will need to monitor and adapt to the changing macro environment.



Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.



Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary

Introduction

Demographic changes

Globalisation reset

Decarbonisation

Digitisation

Higher debt

Conclusion

