ShiftWise Flex™ Launches Manager Hub App Enabling Mobile Workforce Management for Healthcare Organizations

DALLAS, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMN Healthcare, the leader and innovator in total talent solutions for healthcare organizations, launched the Manager Hub app, the latest innovative capability of its workforce management platform, ShiftWise Flex™. This additional functionality empowers healthcare organizations with on-the-go, accessible workforce management capabilities. ShiftWise Flex, a next-gen vendor-neutral vendor management system (VMS), serves as a comprehensive workforce management platform for healthcare organizations.



“ShiftWise Flex is simplifying how healthcare organizations manage their workforce," Nishan Sivathasan, AMN Healthcare Division President of Technology and Workforce Solutions said. "With this app, managers now have seamless access to essential functionalities, empowering them to meet unique workforce demands. This mobile tool's flexible capabilities drive agility and efficiency, enabling healthcare systems to manage their workforce more effectively."

Central to the ShiftWise Flex platform, and now the Manager Hub app, is the detailed dashboard that exhibits critical insights into workforce operations like:

Orders and order details

Submitted staff

Filled and open shifts

Staff profile details and performance

All active and pending assignments



The ShiftWise Flex Manager Hub app enables users to promptly handle shift management tasks, manage timecards, accept and fill orders, create shifts, monitor current assignments, submit new assignments, and manage staff compliance.

"ShiftWise Flex has emerged as a frontrunner in the healthcare VMS space with significant enhancements that have advanced the platform’s functionality,” said Krishna Charan, Vice President, Everest Group. “Its integration with the AMN Passport mobile app and improved reporting functionalities position ShiftWise Flex as a major contender in the Everest Group's global and North America VMS PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024.”

About AMN Healthcare

AMN Healthcare is the leader and innovator in total talent solutions for healthcare organizations across the United States. Through a steadfast partnership approach, we solve the most pressing workforce challenges to enable better clinical outcomes and access to care. We provide a comprehensive network of quality healthcare professionals and deliver a fully integrated and customizable suite of workforce technologies. For more information, visit www.amnhealthcare.com.

