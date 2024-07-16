Meeting Planners and Incentive Buyers Raise a Glass to Questex’s Global Meeting & Incentive Travel Exchange 2025 Taking Place at Chateau Elan and Winery in Georgia

NEW YORK, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Global Meeting & Incentive Travel Exchange (GMITE) today announced its 2025 event will take place May 6-9 at Chateau Elan and Winery in Braselton, Georgia, just north of Atlanta.



GMITE is the MICE industry’s leading event, bringing together pre-qualified, North American meeting planners and incentive buyers for an unparalleled networking experience with global travel suppliers. Buyers come from key purchasing sectors including corporate direct, third party, and incentive houses (full service and travel) to network with suppliers, which includes up to 24 one-to-one appointments, multiple receptions, activities, and education, enabling all attendees the ability to connect. Suppliers can accomplish up to six months’ worth of sales meetings in only three days.

New in 2025, Questex will bring the full travel industry together as travel advisors and suppliers from the co-located event, Luxury Travel Advisor’s ULTRA Summit, to join GMITE during the new “Trends & Topics” day on May 7th, which explores the greater landscape of the hospitality and travel industry. Thought leaders will present various topics driving the industry’s current and future business including global politics and travel policies/advisories, the growth of bleisure, and the growing client demands for authentic travel experiences. This addition to the program creates the ultimate opportunity to network across all of travel, enabling ample time to connect with everyone in attendance at both events.

Chateau Elan boasts beautiful grounds, outdoor activities, a spa, and a winery. Participants will stay for three days at the renowned resort to enjoy the event and partake in all Chateau Elan has to offer.

To become a supplier at GMITE 2025, click here. For more information about hosted buyer positions at GMITE 2025, contact Andrea Hutchinson, Industry Relations Director, Questex via ahutchinson@questex.com.

To learn more about GMITE visit gmiteevent.com. Stay connected on Facebook and LinkedIn.

