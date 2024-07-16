IZEA Report Finds 91% of U.K.-Based Consumers Who Make Influencer-Driven Purchases Have Done So on Amazon

ORLANDO, Fla., July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA ), the premier provider of technology, data, and services for the Creator Economy, released the United Kingdom edition of its research report, “ Influencers & Amazon 2024, ” today. The report is based on U.K. consumer sentiment and examines the effectiveness of influencer marketing on purchasing behavior and its impact on products sold on Amazon.



The survey found that 62% of people in the U.K. have purchased a product after seeing it being used by an influencer, and those who make purchases based on influencer recommendations are at least 6.5 times more likely to shop on Amazon than anywhere else online.

“Our U.K. edition of the ‘Influencers & Amazon 2024’ report offers fascinating insights into the dynamic interplay between influencer marketing and online consumer purchasing behavior,” said Ted Murphy, IZEA CEO and founder. “The fact that 91% of influencer-driven purchases occur on Amazon underscores the platform’s dominance in the online shopping space in the United Kingdom. It’s also compelling to see that across all social media users, influencer posts are rated four times more effective than paid social ads. These insights underline the power and potential of influencer marketing in shaping e-commerce trends.”

Key Insights on Amazon Purchasing Behaviour

73% of social media users are Amazon Prime members.

91% of those who make influencer-inspired purchases have made influencer-inspired purchases on Amazon.

Over 45% of those ages 30-44 shop on Amazon at least once per week.

66% of 18-to-29-year-olds say video content influences their Amazon purchasing decisions the most.

Insights on How Influencers Drive Amazon Sales

62% of all respondents have purchased products promoted by influencers.

56% of U.K. social media users have made influencer-inspired purchases on Amazon.

91% of those who have made influencer-inspired purchases say they made such purchases on Amazon.

Those who make purchases based on influencer recommendations are at least 6.5 times more likely to shop on Amazon than anywhere else online.

Insights for Influencers as Consumers

Influencers are 1.9 times more likely to purchase products on Amazon more than once per week compared to other social media users.

92% of influencers say they are the primary shopper in their household.

84% of influencers are Amazon Prime members.



Insights on How Influencers Impact Other Influencers

86% of influencers are likely to search on social media before making a purchase.

92% of influencers say they have purchased a product after seeing it being used by another influencer.

95% of influencers have recommended a product purchased on Amazon to someone else.

89% of influencers have left a positive product review on Amazon.

Results from the study, conducted in June 2024, are based on the responses from 1,030 U.K. social media users over the age of 18. The report is part of an ongoing series of research studies focusing on influencers’ key roles in influencing consumer behaviors and trends.

The report is available to download for free here: U.K. Influencers & Amazon 2024 .

To work with IZEA as either an influencer or a marketer, visit izea.co.uk . For news and resources, follow IZEA at x.com/izea .

About IZEA Worldwide, Inc.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (“IZEA”) is a marketing technology company providing software and professional services that enable brands to collaborate and transact with the full spectrum of today’s top social influencers and content creators. The company serves as a champion for the growing Creator Economy, enabling individuals to monetize their content, creativity, and influence. IZEA launched the industry’s first-ever influencer marketing platform in 2006 and has since facilitated nearly 4 million transactions between online buyers and sellers. Leading brands and agencies partner with IZEA to increase digital engagement, diversify brand voice, scale content production, and drive a measurable return on investment.





