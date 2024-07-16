Gateway Group Announces Preliminary Sponsors and Additional Presenting Companies for September Gateway Conference

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gateway Group ("Gateway"), a leading financial communications and digital media advisory firm, today announced the initial sponsor list and latest presenting companies for its annual Gateway Conference taking place at the Four Seasons Hotel in San Francisco on September 4th and 5th.



Conference Sponsorship

The Gateway Conference is sponsored by leading firms servicing the financial community. The event provides a rich environment for business development and an effective marketing platform to reach key corporate decision makers.

Sponsorships are currently available in the Gold, Silver, and Bronze levels. For additional information regarding sponsorship opportunities, please email conference@gateway-grp.com .

Gold sponsors include: Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Lake Street Capital Markets LLC, and Chardan Capital Markets, LLC.

Silver sponsors include: Notified, The Buddy Group, Irwin, and Sidoti & Company, LLC.

Presenting Companies

The latest schedule of presenting companies has been provided below and will be regularly updated on the Gateway Conference website .

Presenting Companies as of July 16 – Subject to Change

Clean Tech Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ: MIGI) Amprius (NYSE: AMPX) SYLA Technologies (NASDAQ: SYT) Aspen Aerogels (NYSE: ASPN) Electrovaya (NASDAQ: ELVA) Industrials Renergen (JSE: REN) Aircapture (Private) Tigo Energy (NASDAQ: TYGO) Ascent Industries Co. (NASDAQ: ACNT) Utility Global (Private) Core Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: CLB) Vanderhall Motor Works (Private) Elemental Advanced Materials (Private) Workhorse Group (NASDAQ: WKHS) Flotek Industries (NYSE: FTK) Zeo Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: ZEO) Forum Energy (NYSE: FET) Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KE) Consumer Oberon Fuels (Private) a.k.a. Brands (NYSE: AKA) Protolabs (NYSE: PRLB) ARC Document Solutions (NYSE: ARC) VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTSI) Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp./True Velocity (NASDAQ: BREZ) Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZCAR) Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ: BYRN) Gaia (NASDAQ: GAIA) Technology GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ: GENK) Aeries Technology (NASDAQ: AERT) Halo Collar (Private) Airgain (NASDAQ: AIRG) Jet.AI (NASDAQ: JTAI) Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ: ATEX) KITS Eyecare (TSX: KITS) Arqit (NASDAQ: ARQQ) Maison Solutions (NASDAQ: MSS) AudioEye (NASDAQ: AEYE) Nature's Sunshine (NASDAQ: NATR) Banzai International (NASDAQ: BNZI) Sow Good (OTCQB: SOWG) BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) TrueCar (NASDAQ: TRUE) Duos Technologies (NASDAQ: DUOT) Turtle Beach (NASDAQ: HEAR) electroCore (NASDAQ : ECOR) Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI) GCT Semiconductor (NYSE: GCTS) Wag! (NASDAQ: PET) Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LINK) ZSpace (Private) Lantronix (NASDAQ: LTRX) Ooma, Inc. (NYSE: OOMA) Financial Services/FinTech Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN) A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ: AMRK) Pixie Dust Technologies (NASDAQ: PXDT) BBSI (NASDAQ: BBSI) PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ: MYPS) Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ: BTM) Prostar Geocorp (OTC: MAPPF) Bit Digital (NASDAQ: BTBT) Quarterhill Inc. (TSX: QTRH) (OTCQX: QTRHF) Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPSS) Quisitive (TSX: QUIS) (OTCQX: QUISF) Core Scientific (NASDAQ: CORZ) Snap One (NASDAQ: SNPO) Crave Global (Private) SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSTI) Defi Technologies (OTC: DEFTF) Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ: SNCR) Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: FTHM) WidePoint (NYSE: WYY) HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE: HCI) HeartCore (NASDAQ: HTCR)

This year marks both the 25th anniversary of Gateway as a firm and the return of the in-person Gateway Conference for the first time since 2019. Through presentations and one-on-one meetings, senior executives from approximately 100 private and public companies will share their stories with more than 300 investors and analysts, fostering new partnerships and investment opportunities. The annual event reflects Gateway's mission of connecting leading growth-stage companies with prospective investors, analysts, partners, and other capital markets constituents.

Invitation requests can be made through the conference website or via email at conference@gateway-grp.com .

About Gateway Group

Gateway is a leading financial communications and digital media advisory firm specializing in assisting emerging growth companies for over 25 years. We work with businesses at various stages of corporate development, from private startups to public enterprises. Our team of experts offers decades of experience in all facets of corporate communications, including investor relations (IR) and public relations (PR), as well as cutting-edge digital media services such as branding & creative (B&C), web development, and social media. Gateway clients are industry leaders in technology, consumer, industrials, finance, business services, and more. To learn more about Gateway Group, our offerings, or how we can help meet your communications needs visit gateway-grp.com or connect with us on LinkedIn .