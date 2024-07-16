Broadsheet Survey Highlights Trade Media's Critical Role in Business Growth and Industry Influence

NEW YORK, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading B2B executives and decision-makers rely on coverage in industry-focused trade media to drive sales and establish a meaningful and competitive brand position - that’s according to a new survey from Broadsheet Communications, a full-service PR firm that works with global technology and media companies.



The survey results included in The Broadsheet Q2 2024 State of Media Report found that the vast majority of executives turn to trade media to inform major purchase decisions and rely on a presence in trade media to drive their sales. The survey of over 150 industry leaders, including C-level executives, managing directors, and senior vice presidents, demonstrates trade media's essential role in the business environment.

Faced with an overwhelming amount of content to sift through, the survey found that trade media is the most reliable source of information - more so than general business news. Respondents overwhelmingly agree (83%) that trade publications are crucial in helping them perform their jobs effectively, and 87% of respondents use trade media to gain competitive intelligence, underscoring its role in strategic planning.

"The Broadsheet State of Media Report clearly illustrates that trade media is an indispensable resource for business leaders aiming to enhance understanding, establish brand presence, grow sales, and carve out a competitive edge," said Ben Billingsley, Founder and CEO of Broadsheet. "The overwhelming trust and reliance on trade publications make them critical tools for thriving in competitive business environments."

Key highlights from the report include:

82% of respondents state that trade media directly influences enterprise purchase decisions. Trade media drives growth: 67% of executives surveyed confirm that having a presence in trade media directly influences sales and revenue growth, with one in three stating it substantially impacts their sales figures.

59% of respondents say that presence in trade media directly influences their brand’s overall market position and identity. Trade media informs the market: Nearly 70% of respondents identify trade publications and newsletters as their primary source for industry news.

The majority of executives surveyed are willing to pay for access to trade media and maintain at least one corporate subscription. Nearly half of executives have personal subscriptions, highlighting their commitment to staying informed and competitive.

The Broadsheet Q2 State of Media Report also offers executives recommendations for best-leveraging trade media for their marketing and business development efforts. Some of the strategic recommendations include:

Prioritize Engagement: Intensify interactions with trade publications, both as readers and contributors, to enhance industry presence and influence. Integrated Marketing Plans: Utilize trade publications for public relations and thought leadership, combined with content marketing, advertising, and events. Form Lasting Media Relationships: Strengthen relationships with trade media editors and reporters to enhance coverage and influence industry narratives. Sponsor Events and Content: Partner with trade publications for sponsored events, webinars, and white papers to diversify revenue streams and enhance industry presence. Utilize Insights for Strategy: Integrate insights from trade media into business strategy and competitive analysis to maintain a competitive edge. Encourage Subscriptions: Provide teams with corporate subscriptions to relevant trade publications and encourage personal subscriptions to deepen expertise and engagement.

For more information or to download the full report, please visit Broadsheet Communications' website .

