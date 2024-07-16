Female Infertility Epidemiology Forecast to 2033: Focus on 7 Major Markets - US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan

Dublin, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Female Infertility: Epidemiology Forecast to 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In the 7MM, the diagnosed incident cases of female infertility are expected to decrease from 420,793 cases in 2023 to 408,771 cases in 2033, at a negative annual growth rate (AGR) of 0.29%. In 2033, the US will have the highest number of diagnosed incident cases of female infertility in the 7MM, with 139,027 diagnosed incident cases, whereas Spain will have the fewest diagnosed incident cases with 26,859 cases.

In the 7MM, the total prevalent cases of female infertility are expected to decrease from 16,732,165 cases in 2023 to 16,053,363 cases in 2033, at a negative AGR of 0.41%. In 2033, the US will have the highest number of total prevalent cases of female infertility in the 7MM, with 5,492,669 cases, whereas Spain will have the fewest cases with 1,009,964 total prevalent cases.

The analyst epidemiologists attribute the changes in the diagnosed incident cases and total prevalent cases to the underlying demographic changes in the respective markets.



Scope

This report provides an overview of the risk factors, comorbidities, and the global and historical epidemiological trends for female infertility in the seven major markets (7MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan). The report includes a 10-year epidemiology forecast for the diagnosed incident cases of female infertility, total prevalent cases of female infertility, and total prevalent cases of impaired fecundity.

The diagnosed incident and total prevalent cases of female infertility and total prevalent cases of impaired fecundity are further segmented by age (15-24 years, 25-34 years, and 35-44 years). Additionally, this report provides the total prevalent cases of female infertility by major etiological factors (endometriosis, fallopian tube abnormalities, hormonal/metabolic disorders, ovulatory dysfunction disorders, uterine abnormalities, and unexplained factors).

This epidemiology forecast for female infertility is supported by historical data obtained from peer-reviewed articles and population-based studies. The analyst epidemiologists used the clinical definition of female infertility given by the World Health Organization (WHO) to assess the total prevalence of female infertility across the 7MM. The forecast methodology was kept consistent across the 7MM to allow for a meaningful comparison of the forecast diagnosed incident and total prevalent cases of female infertility across these markets.

