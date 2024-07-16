Dion Marketing Launches DiONSITE

Jacksonville, FL, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dion Marketing recently added DiONSITE to its repertoire of full marketing services, a consulting package specifically offered to the amusement park and attractions industry.

Topics covered in-person include upselling opportunities, turning a one-time guest into a repeat visitor, goals and tactics, SWOT analyses, POS capabilities, guest data capturing, food and beverage opportunities, and more.

The consulting package incorporates a 50+ Point Marketing Checklist that follows a guest’s journey through an amusement park, waterpark, family entertainment center (FEC), or any location-based entertainment (LBE) venue from beginning to end, starting with a local Google search for directions to the venue. Further details are available online at https://www.dionmarketing.com/consult.

Marketing and amusement industry veteran, Julie Dion and her company Dion Marketing, work with amusement brands of all sizes across the United States. Julie is also a mom with 3 kids which is the primary target audience for the amusement and attractions industry. She has combined her insights as a mother and as a guest of the amusement industry with her marketing background and industry expertise to equip businesses with new ideas and strategies to improve performance and increase attendance.

“DiONSITE is not a new concept,” explains Julie. “Before Covid, clients could opt-in to an on-site assessment as part of the overall strategic annual marketing plan package. Then, when no one was traveling, we took our consulting virtual. Now we are seeing demand for onsite visits again, so we created a ‘2.0 version’ of our existing onsite assessment with DiONSiTE.”

Companies gain insights to help improve onsite marketing while learning new revenue-producing ideas and initiatives that can be incorporated into existing or new marketing efforts.

“In-person interactions make stronger connections with my clients and also lead to enhanced business outcomes,” continues Dion. “There’s also a tremendous value meeting with their leadership teams to hear from them and provide them with the opportunity to contribute to the creation of dynamic marketing strategies.”

According to a study conducted by Forbes Insights, 85% of respondents reported building stronger, more meaningful business relationships through face-to-face meetings. A study from Harvard Business Review emphasized that 95% of participants consider in-person meetings critical for maintaining long-term partnerships.

Dion Marketing is also offering a free one-hour online consulting session. During this time, participants have the opportunity to discuss marketing topics with Julie, gain advise, and find out more about DiONSITE.

Julie previously served on the marketing committee for the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA) and speaks on a variety of marketing topics at conventions, seminars and symposiums throughout the country. More information on Dion Marketing’s full services here: https://www.dionmarketing.com/our-services.

About Dion Marketing

Dion Marketing is a woman-owned and women-operated, full-service marketing firm offering a variety of marketing and advertising services, public relations, and design. It has secured dozens of top marketing awards for clients including Best Social Media Campaign, Best YouTube Commercial, Best Billboard Campaign, Best Print Ad, and Best Brochure by the World Waterpark Association.

The firm has been vetted by the U.S. Small Business Administration and has earned its WOSB credentials along with being recognized as the 2023 Best of Florida Winner for marketing firms in the state.

Dion Marketing’s mission statement is to provide focused and targeted marketing efforts, which will produce measurable, positive results while being cost-effective and most efficient in spending.

