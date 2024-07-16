Cell Line Development Market Size to Reach USD 16.28 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 9.64%: In-depth Analysis by Product, Source, Type, Applications, and Region

New York, United States, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the Latest Report by Straits Research, the global cell line development market size was valued at USD 6,743.00 million in 2023. It is estimated to reach USD 16,280.77 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 9.64% during the forecast period (2024–2032).

The generation of cell lines is an integral aspect of research and biological drug production. Developing cell lines involves manipulating, discovering, and cloning single cells. In the laboratory, cell line production is used to assess cytotoxicity and drug metabolism and to examine gene function to create vaccines, antibodies, and cell treatments.

Rising R&D in the Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industries Drives the Global Market

Increasing research and development in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries to meet the growing demand for the treatment of various chronic diseases is driving an increase in the use of cell line development equipment. In research projects, cells serve as a model system for investigating cell chemistry and cell biology to comprehend the interaction between cells and infectious agents such as viruses and bacteria. The cells are also utilized to examine the effects of medicines on human cells via drug screening. The market is expanding due to increased spending on medical research. Expanding R&D in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries has also contributed to developing automated cell culture equipment. This breakthrough is believed to stimulate the cell line development industry. As a result, increased investment in research and development by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and other healthcare organizations is driving the market.

Rising Adoption of Mammalian Sources for Antibody Production Creates Tremendous Opportunities

The generation of cell lines begins with the collection of mammalian or nonmammalian organs or tissues. The origin of this mechanism is a precondition for the commercial production of stable cell lines. As a result, the increased acceptance of mammalian sources for manufacturing antibodies and the rising need for expressing complex proteins comparable to those identified in humans are projected to create substantial growth prospects.

Primarily, mammalian cell lines are utilized to create recombinant urokinase because of the posttranslational changes they deliver. These cell lines possess various posttranslational modifications, authentic glycosylation, and the ability to fold proteins correctly. Reduced danger of infection and ease of adaptation to human tissues and biological components also contribute to the expansion of the use of mammalian cell lines. Consequently, the aforementioned factors will likely provide market participants with profitable growth opportunities.

North America is the most significant global cell line development market shareholder and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 11.71% during the forecast period. Research laboratories in North America are modernizing their techniques and utilizing cell line development equipment for various purposes, such as synthesizing therapeutic proteins, monitoring gene expression, generating vaccines, and more. In addition, increased R&D expenditures in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries, which are predominantly focused on cell line generation, boost the regional market. Brammer Bio's viral vector capabilities, combined with its Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) production knowledge, proprietary bioprocessing, and cell culture technologies, uniquely position the company as a partner in driving the advancement of the cell line creation business.

Europe is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 10.57% over the forecast period. The advent of breakthrough technologies for cell line synthesis increased research efforts for cell line development, and government initiatives to promote R&D activities are significant contributors to the market expansion in the region. Europe is a vital hub in the biotechnology industry due to colossal biotechnology firms, high-tech research institutes, and substantial funding for R&D efforts. Moreover, the region's leading businesses are active in joint ventures and strategic collaborations. They are consistently spending in R&D to maintain their market position.

Key Highlights

By product, the global cell line development market is divided into equipment and reagents and media. The reagents and media segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.02% during the forecast period.

By source, the global cell line development market is divided into mammalian and non-mammalian cell lines. The mammalian segment owns the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.04% over the forecast period.

By type, the global cell line development market is divided into recombinant cell lines, hybridomas, continuous cell lines, and primary cell lines. The recombinant cell lines segment is the highest contributor to the market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.90% during the forecast period.

By application, the global cell line development market is divided into bioproduction, drug discovery, tissue engineering, and others. The bioproduction segment owns the highest contributor to the market and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 11.61% over the forecast period.

Competitive Players

Merck KGaA Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Lonza Fujifilm Holdings Corporation JSR Corporation Selexis SA Horizon Discovery Ltd. Rentschler Biopharma SE Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH Sartorius AG AGC Biologics Cytiva Cyagen Catalent Eurofins Scientific

Recent Developments

January 2023- Berkeley Lights, Inc., a life sciences tools company, announced the launch of the Beacon Select™, the company's new optofluidic system for cell line development (CLD).

January 2023- Berkeley Lights, Inc., a life sciences tools company, announced the launch of the Beacon Select™, the company's new optofluidic system for cell line development (CLD).

November 2022- Lonza introduced a ground-breaking new capsule solution for enteric (intestinal) drug delivery. The Capsugel® EnprotectTM capsule only releases its contents in the intestine and does not disintegrate during stomach transit. Capsugel® EnprotectTM capsules make it much easier to make drug products because they do not need to be coated or sealed in any other way.

Segmentation

By Product Equipment Reagents and Media Accessories and consumables Services By Source Mammalian Non-Mammalian By Type Recombinant Cell Lines Hybridomas Continuous Cell Lines Primary Cell Lines By Applications Bioproduction Drug Discovery Tissue Engineering Toxicity Testing Others By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East and Africa

