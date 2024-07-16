Probiotic Cheese Market to Reach USD 1,281.2 Million by 2034 Amid Rising Demand for Health-benefiting Good Bacteria | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global probiotic cheese market value is expected to rise at a 15.1% CAGR from 2024 to 2034. The market is slated to embark on a positive growth trajectory, attaining a value of US$ 526.2 million by 2024. It is anticipated to rise to US$ 1,281.2 million by 2034.



Investment in research & development has reaped benefits for companies as advancements in studying and experimenting have shown probiotic cheese to be an excellent alternative to currently used pasteurized cheese because of the presence of health-benefiting good bacteria. Owing to fitness blogs, influencers, journals, and savvy marketing from companies, these benefits of probiotic cheese are reaching modern consumers. This holds the potential for significant probiotic cheese market growth.

The aging population around the world and lifestyle choices have led to a staggering rise in digestive and gut health issues. This has led to a growing demand for all probiotic products, which points to strong market growth in the forecast years for probiotic cheese.

Key Takeaways from the Global Probiotic Cheese Market Study:

The United States is anticipated to be one of the most significant markets for probiotic cheese comprising 21.3% of the share.

of the share. France is set to generate a market share of about 10.4% in 2034.

in 2034. The feta cheese segment is anticipated to dominate the global market with a predicted CAGR of 13.7% from 2024 to 2034.

from 2024 to 2034. Hypermarkets and supermarkets are estimated to witness a CAGR of 10.6% from 2024 to 2034.

from 2024 to 2034. In terms of bacteria type, the saccharomyces segment is set to rise at a CAGR of 11.4% from 2024 to 2034.



“Companies will keep investing in research & development and launch more effective functionalities to provide multiple health benefits,” - Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights

Who is Winning?

As the probiotic cheese market is very consumer-driven, price plays an important role in determining the success of the product and the company. Only a new product with a competitive price can challenge the existing product, even if it is of higher quality and improved health benefits. Some of these leaders of the Global probiotic cheese market include Beecher’s, Beehive Cheese, Belgioioso, Cabot Creamery, East Hill Creamery, and Danone SA.

For instance,

In August 2023, United States-based Lifeway Foods , the producer of Probiotic Farmer Cheese, started investing in research & development in order to increase cheese production.

, the producer of Probiotic Farmer Cheese, started investing in research & development in order to increase cheese production. In August 2021, California-based Good Culture launched a series of cottage cheeses with probiotics, boasting of being a simple product with numerous health benefits of gut-friendly live bacterium.

Market Segmentation of Probiotic Cheese

By Cheese Type:

Swiss

Feta

Parmesan

Cheddar

Cottage

Provolone

Gouda

Others

By Bacteria Type:

Lactobacillus

Streptococcus

Bifidobacterium

Bacillus Coagulants

Saccharomyces

Lactococcus Lactis

Others



By Sales Channel:

Hypermarkets / Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

E-commerce

Health & Wellness Stores

Convenience Stores

Departmental Stores

Others



By Region:

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East & Africa



Authored by:

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

