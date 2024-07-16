Orennia Launches Advanced AI-Powered Platform Dedicated to Energy Transition Analytics and Insights

CALGARY, Alberta, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orennia Inc. today announced the launch of Ion_AI, its next-generation platform for trusted insights across the energy transition. The purpose-built platform leverages artificial intelligence to deliver a powerful experience for clients. Backed by Orennia’s robust data, analytics and research, the platform empowers top developers and investors to make decisions that deliver proven results.



“Leveraging data is essential to the renewables business,” said Joe Santo, Director, Investment, with Arevon Energy. “My team typically needs to review hundreds of data sources on tight timelines to understand which projects are investable. The Ion_AI platform gets us the analysis and insight we need to swiftly guide those decisions, making that process much easier and more accessible for our investment team.”

The AI at the core of Orennia’s platform delivers fast, accurate and trustworthy results. Leveraging industry-leading technology, Ion_AI integrates billions of data points and layers of analytics with Orennia’s energy transition expertise to support more effective decisions.

“Leading organizations are embracing AI as a core part of their strategy to grow quickly and efficiently,” said Brook Papau, co-founder and CEO at Orennia. “As a strategic technology partner for our clients, we created an AI-enabled platform to match the speed of decision-making in the energy transition.”

“It feels like the Ion_AI platform has been designed for how we work,” said William Conoly, Senior Development Manager with Gransolar Group. “I don’t have to learn how data is structured to find what I’m looking for. The AI capabilities make the platform intuitive and easy to navigate. I can visualize the output with charts and maps that update live as I drill in on key insights.”

Ion_AI empowers Orennia’s clients to find what they’re looking for with simple, natural language. The high-performance platform, coupled with an intuitive interface, delivers fast results. Linked smart charts and maps allow users to explore across multiple monitors while supporting their custom workflows.

Orennia is the leading all-in-one platform for accurate data, predictive analytics and actionable insights across the energy transition. Orennia’s platform is relied upon by investors and developers to make more efficient capital-allocation decisions and maximize returns in the solar, wind, storage, power, RNG, CCUS, clean fuels and hydrogen sectors. The technology that powers Orennia’s platform delivers an unparalleled experience, distilling information into actionable insights to give clients a competitive edge. For more information, visit orennia.com.

