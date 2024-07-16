Automotive Seats Market Size to Surge to USD 106.9 Billion Recording At A 4.1% CAGR from 2024-2034: Transparency Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Transparency Market Research, Inc., July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The automotive seats market (자동차 시트 시장) was projected to attain US$ 68.8 billion in 2023. It is likely to garner a 4.1% CAGR from 2024 to 2034, and by 2034, the market is expected to attain US$ 106.9 billion .

Increasing consumer preference for customized and personalized seating options is driving OEMs and aftermarket suppliers to offer a wider variety of seat designs and features. There is a growing emphasis on ergonomic design to reduce driver fatigue and improve overall comfort, especially for long distance travel.

The integration of smart technologies, such as sensors for health monitoring, connectivity features, and AI driven adjustments, is becoming a major trend. Modular seating designs that allow for easy reconfiguration and customization are becoming popular, particularly in multi-purpose vehicles and shared mobility solutions.

The demand for luxury vehicles is increasing the adoption of premium features such as memory foam, high end upholstery, and advanced recline mechanisms. The aftermarket for automotive seats, including upgrades and replacements, offers substantial opportunities, particularly in regions with older vehicle fleets. Collaborations between automakers, seat manufacturers, and tech companies can lead to the development of innovative seating solutions.

Key Findings of the Market Report

There is a growing trend towards enhancing the aesthetic appeal of car interiors, with stylish and high quality seat designs becoming a selling point for many consumers.

The use of AR and VR in designing automotive seats allows for better visualization and customization, improving the design process and customer satisfaction.

There is an increased focus on enhancing rear seat comfort and features, such as reclining capabilities and entertainment systems, as luxury and premium cars gain popularity.

The development of seats that can adapt to the occupant's size, weight, and preferred seating position automatically, improving comfort and safety.

Market Trends for Automotive Seats

On the basis of seat type, the bucket seats segment is anticipated to stimulate the growth of the automotive seats market.

Bucket seats are widely used in sports cars and luxury vehicles due to their superior support and aesthetics, catering to the high end market segment that values performance and comfort.

By material type, the synthetic leather seats segment is expected to boost the market growth.

Synthetic leather is known for its durability and resistance to wear and tear. It is also easier to clean and maintain compared to genuine leather, appealing to consumers looking for practical and long lasting seat materials.

Global Market for Automotive Seats: Regional Outlook

North America

North America, particularly the United States, has a high level of vehicle production and sales, driving demand for automotive seats. The presence of major automakers and a robust automotive industry infrastructure supports market growth.

The region is at the forefront of automotive technology, including advancements in seat design and features such as heating, cooling, massage functions, and integrated electronics, which enhance comfort and convenience.

Asia Pacific

Major automotive manufacturers are expanding their production facilities in the Asia Pacific region due to lower production costs and favorable government policies. The expansion increases the demand for automotive components, including seats.

The increasing focus on reducing carbon emissions and the growing adoption of electric vehicles in countries like China and Japan are driving the need for innovative and lightweight automotive seats(자동차 좌석).

Automotive Seats Market: Key Players

The competitive landscape of the automotive seats market is characterized by intense competition among key players striving to gain market share through strategies such as product innovation, strategic partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and geographic expansion. The following companies are well known participants in the automotive seats market:

Adient plc

Lear Corp.

FORVIA Faurecia

Magna International Inc.

TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION

Antolin

Brose Fahrzeugteile SE & Co. KG

TS TECH CO., LTD.

NHK Spring Co. Ltd.

Yanfeng

Johnson Controls International plc (now merged with Adient)

TACHI-S CO.,LTD.

GRAMMER AG

RECARO Holding GmbH

Brose Sitech GmbH

AISIN SHIROKI

GUELPH MANUFACTURING

Key Developments



In 2022, Lear Corporation strategically revealed its acquisition of InTouch Automation, a provider of sophisticated automated testing equipment and Industry 4.0 technologies crucial to automotive seat production. Lear aims to optimize its just in time seating manufacturing process by integrating InTouch's product lineup, which standardizes testing protocols and boosts real time data gathering and analysis capabilities.

In 2022, Toyota Boshoku Corporation, Aisin Corporation, and Shiroki Corporation unveiled a collaborative agreement. Under the agreement, two overseas manufacturing subsidiaries responsible for seat frame mechanisms, previously under Aisin's purview, will be transferred to Toyota Boshoku.

Automotive Seats Market Segmentation

Seat Type

Bucket Seats

Bench Seats

Split-folding Seats

Reclining Seats

Captain Chairs

Material Type

Leather Seats

Fabric Seats

Synthetic Leather Seats

Vinyl Seats

Others

Technology

Powered Seats

Heated Seats

Ventilated Seats

Massage Seats

Memory Seats

Component

Frames

Steel

Aluminum

Carbon-Amide Metal

Others

Foam Padding

Upholstery

Seat Adjusters

Headrests

Lumbar Support

Seat Cushion Extensions

Others

Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Hatchbacks

Sedans

SUVs

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Duty Trucks

Buses and Coaches

Off-road Vehicles

Agriculture Equipment

Industrial Equipment

Construction and Mining Equipment

Others

Vehicle Category (Number of Seats)

Up to 4 Seaters

5 Seaters

6 Seaters

7 Seaters

8 Seaters

More than 8 Seaters

Installation Position

Front Seats

Rear Seats

Sales Channel

OEM

Aftermarket

Region

North America

South America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

